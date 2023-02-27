If you want to be a real star, you’ll need to find every single table.

Hogwarts Legacy is overflowing with unique spoils to obtain and countless magical secrets to find. Among them there’s one particularly special type of treasure to find, especially if you’re a Ravenclaw at heart. In your travels you may come across what looks like an otherwise normal stone table, sitting unassumingly out in the wilderness. These are in fact Astronomy Tables, which allow you to gaze up at star constellations. They fall under one of the several Exploration Challenges noted in your Field Guide, and completing all of them yields a very special reward. Here’s a rundown of all Astronomy Table locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

In order to start tracking down these tables, you must first complete the ‘Astronomy Class’ Main Quest about halfway through the game. This quest will teach you how to complete your first astronomy table, named ‘Lyra’, including where to find it and how to solve its puzzle. The puzzles in question involve using a combination of both sticks and shoulder buttons on the controller to move the scope around and zoom in and out as needed.

Also note that astronomy tables, understandably, can only be found and interacted with at night, much like demiguise statues. When available, they will be marked with a moon icon on your map.

With all that in mind, here is our list of the remaining 14 Astronomy Tables in the game, including where to find them, and how to complete the constellation puzzle for each.

Where to Find All Astronomy Tables in Hogwarts Legacy

Clagmar Coast – Lupus Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located directly south of the Clagmar Castle Floo Flame. To solve the puzzle, zoom in and then rotate your telescope to the right. When done right, you will see a howling wolf.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Cragcroftshire – Cetus Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located south of the Floo Flame beside the Cragcroft Hamlet. To solve the puzzle, zoom out and then rotate your telescope to the left. Once complete, you will see a giant whale.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Region – Horologium Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located as far west as you can go in the Feldcroft Region, and sits atop a hill overlooking the ocean to the north. To solve this puzzle, zoom in then rotate to the left, and then point the telescope downwards until the constellation matches up. Once complete, you will see a ticking clock.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Region – Lacerta Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is in the northern part of the region, again sitting atop a hill that this time overlooks a bandit camp, and directly north of a Floo Flame. To solve this puzzle, zoom in and point your telescope slightly to the right. Once complete, you should see a lizard.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Forbidden Forest – Draco Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located, as noted, deep within the Forbidden Forest, southwest of the Hippogriff Den. Given the constellation, it could possibly be an easter egg of sorts from the first HP film, when Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy explore the forest and stumble across You-Know-Who. Either way, to solve this puzzle zoom out fully and then rotate your telescope to the left. Once complete, you should see a dragon.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Hogsmeade Valley – Leo Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located directly west of the Floo Flame that sits just below the Upper Hogsfield hamlet. To solve this puzzle, zoom in and then rotate your telescope to the left. Once complete, you will see a lion.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Castle – Phoenix Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located in a somewhat unique spot. Go to the Hogwarts Castle map and head to the outer wall on the far left, southwest of the Greenhouses as seen in the reference photo above. Simply fast travel to the closest Floo Flame in that area. Once you find the table, to solve the puzzle zoom out and rotate your telescope to the right. Upon completion, a majestic phoenix will appear.

This could also perhaps be another tiny easter egg referencing Headmaster Dumbeldore’s pet phoenix, Fawkes.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Valley – Capricornus Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located on the ruins beside the river. To solve the puzzle, zoom in and then rotate your telescope to the right. When complete you will see a creature that is half goat half fish.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Valley – Corvus Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located to the southwest of the hamlet located next to the nearest Floo Flame. To solve the puzzle, zoom out, rotate your telescope to the right and point it accordingly. Upon completion, you will see a crow in flight.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Manor Cape – Sagittarius Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located within Henrietta’s Hideaway ruins, on the tip of an island in the southeast point of the region. To solve this puzzle, zoom out and use the stars in the bottom left of the constellation as a reference point for how to rotate and point your telescope. Once complete, you should see a centaur with a bow.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Marunweem Lake – Canis Major Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Calling Padfoot? This table is located in the east part of the region, down a hill and south of the Floo Flame that sits on Marunweem Lake. To solve the puzzle, zoom in and then rotate your telescope to the right. The brightest star will right underneath the three smaller stars that make up its head. Once complete, you will see a large skinny dog.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

North Ford Bog – Centaurus Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This table is located just to the right of San Bakar’s Tower, southwest of the nearest Floo Flame. To solve the puzzle, zoom out and rotate your telescope to the left. Point it until the bottom-left star matches. Once complete, you will see a running centaur with a spear.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Poidsear Coast – Hydra Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

The easiest way to reach this table is by fast traveling to the Floo Flame on the south island next to the large bridge, as seen in the reference photo above. Cross the bridge and head northwest until you reach the top of the hill where the table is. To solve the puzzle, zoom out all the way, then rotate slightly to the left and point your telescope accordingly until the match is made. Once complete, you should see a mythical snake creature with multiple heads.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

South Hogwarts Region – Scorpius Constellation

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To reach the last table on this list, head west from the Floo Flame location near the bridge. To solve the puzzle, zoom out completely and then rotate your telescope to the right. Completing this last puzzle will reveal a scorpion.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Upon completing all of these Astronomy Table puzzles, the full reward from the respective Exploration Challenge will unlock. A shiny set of Starry-Eyed Seer cosmetic gear is now yours to flaunt!

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

We hope that you found this guide on all Astronomy Table locations useful, and that it brought you one step closer to that full completion achievement in Hogwarts Legacy. Let us know below if you enjoyed completing these puzzles!

Be sure to check out the countless other guides we’ve compiled for Hogwarts Legacy. We’re constantly adding more, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates!

Related Posts