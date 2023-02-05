5 Letter Words Ending in GE – Wordle Game Help
Taking on the puzzle of the day, one letter at a time.
While we use words as part of communication in our daily lives, there will still be occasions where the right word eludes us. That is also a scenario that can easily happen in Wordle, even if you know some of the letters that are required for the answer. If you are hoping to learn all the possible 5-letter words ending in GE for Wordle, this guide will come in handy.
Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.
All 5 Letter Words Ending in GE
- adage
- agoge
- apage
- badge
- barge
- beige
- bilge
- binge
- bodge
- bouge
- budge
- bulge
- cadge
- cerge
- conge
- dinge
- dirge
- dodge
- eloge
- etage
- fadge
- fidge
- forge
- fudge
- gadge
- gauge
- ginge
- gorge
- gouge
- grege
- gunge
- gurge
- hedge
- henge
- hinge
- hygge
- image
- judge
- kedge
- kidge
- kluge
- large
- ledge
- legge
- liege
- ligge
- lodge
- longe
- lunge
- madge
- mange
- marge
- menge
- merge
- midge
- minge
- modge
- mudge
- munge
- ngege
- nudge
- parge
- peage
- phage
- pinge
- plage
- podge
- pogge
- porge
- pudge
- purge
- radge
- range
- ridge
- ringe
- rouge
- sarge
- sedge
- serge
- siege
- singe
- stage
- surge
- swage
- targe
- tenge
- tinge
- usage
- vadge
- venge
- verge
- virge
- vouge
- wadge
- wedge
- wenge
- winge
- wodge
Being armed with this list doesn’t mean you are getting a free pass to success in Wordle. In fact, using this list will only make your guesses easier if you do it strategically. The in-game color system is the key, so take note. Any letters appearing in green are perfectly fine where they are, while those in red are no longer needed. As for those in yellow, you just need to find another possible spot for them to form a new word.
With each letter in its right place, the answer will become clear. However, if you’re in a rush and don’t have the time for guesses, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.
And there you go, all the possible 5-letter words ending in GE for Wordle. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.
