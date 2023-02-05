5 Letter Words Ending in GE – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

While we use words as part of communication in our daily lives, there will still be occasions where the right word eludes us. That is also a scenario that can easily happen in Wordle, even if you know some of the letters that are required for the answer. If you are hoping to learn all the possible 5-letter words ending in GE for Wordle, this guide will come in handy.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Ending in GE

adage

agoge

apage

badge

barge

beige

bilge

binge

bodge

bouge

budge

bulge

cadge

cerge

conge

dinge

dirge

dodge

eloge

etage

fadge

fidge

forge

fudge

gadge

gauge

ginge

gorge

gouge

grege

gunge

gurge

hedge

henge

hinge

hygge

image

judge

kedge

kidge

kluge

large

ledge

legge

liege

ligge

lodge

longe

lunge

madge

mange

marge

menge

merge

midge

minge

modge

mudge

munge

ngege

nudge

parge

peage

phage

pinge

plage

podge

pogge

porge

pudge

purge

radge

range

ridge

ringe

rouge

sarge

sedge

serge

siege

singe

stage

surge

swage

targe

tenge

tinge

usage

vadge

venge

verge

virge

vouge

wadge

wedge

wenge

winge

wodge

Being armed with this list doesn’t mean you are getting a free pass to success in Wordle. In fact, using this list will only make your guesses easier if you do it strategically. The in-game color system is the key, so take note. Any letters appearing in green are perfectly fine where they are, while those in red are no longer needed. As for those in yellow, you just need to find another possible spot for them to form a new word.

With each letter in its right place, the answer will become clear. However, if you’re in a rush and don’t have the time for guesses, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

And there you go, all the possible 5-letter words ending in GE for Wordle. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

