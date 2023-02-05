5 Letter Words Starting with F & Ending with L – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Before you even kick off your Wordle quest of the day, it pays to have done some preparatory work to ensure that your six guesses are being used effectively. To lend players a hand, this guide to all the possible 5-letter words starting with F and ending with L will make things easier and clearer in Wordle.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with F & Ending with L

fanal

fatal

favel

fecal

femal

feral

fetal

final

flail

focal

forel

frail

frill

fugal

fural

furol

fusel

fusil

fuzil

Knowing the possible answers is just one half of the equation, the other being actually getting the right answer. To give yourself the best chance possible, make full use of the in-game hint system when guessing. Lock in those letters that appear in green, while replacing those in red with other possible alternatives. As for those in yellow, they are part of the answer but are supposed to be in another spot.

Step by step, you should be closer to the answer with each guess. As for players looking to remove the guesswork completely, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

Now that you know all about the possible 5-letter words starting with F and ending with L for Wordle, good luck and cross that finish line. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

