Gaming is for everyone. Every player has a unique style of playing, and a unique way of expressing their gameplay experience. One of the features that unites people across the board is the ability to take and customize screenshots in-game. Whether you are playing a game to unwind, to delve deeper into a good story, or to simply engage in some healthy virtual combat, screenshots can provide the ability to share your favorite moments with friends. We have gone ahead and compiled a list of what we think are the 10 best game photo modes out there. These are not in any particular order, and they do span a variety of genres to fit different playstyles while also

From the cowboys to the catgirls, let’s jump into our favorite 10 games with S-Tier photo modes.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda has stayed strong in all of our hearts for years now as a staple of the industry. For me, it is definitely a comfort go-to and Breath of the Wild only solidified my feelings about the series. The world is expansive and absolutely spectacular, and players are STILL finding things. For those looking for a more animated vibe to a game’s open world, Breath of the Wild offers this and so much character to go with it. All of this can be captured majestically via screenshots, from the horses you tame to the high places you glide down from. Photography within the game is fun and adds to the overall experience as you separate yourself from combat or story-tackling to snap some moments.

Ghost of Tsushima

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If this list was about the most visually appealing games and not the best in-game photography, this one would still be an entry. Ghost of Tsushima is a stunning title in every sense of the word, and there is no better way to express the game’s beauty than to share it while playing and experiencing it yourself. Thankfully, the game boasts a photo mode that features a variety of options, allowing players to add their own flair to each screenshot. The options are incredibly generous as well, from fiery ember effects to animations laid over your screen. Every game should look to Ghost of Tsushima for examples of how to offer players a good screenshot experience while also enabling them to make use of their own creativity to spice their photos up.

No Man’s Sky

Image Source: Hello Games via Twinfinite

No Man’s Sky started down a rough road but came through shining more brilliantly with each update. One of those updates, Path Finder, brought an elaborate photo-taking mode that allows players to show off their space-exploring experiences at any point. Yes, that means it could be used in the midst of the stars, or the depths of a cavern! It can also be used in multiplayer with friends. With No Man’s Sky’s photo mode, you can alter all kinds of different effects so your screenshot comes out the way you want it to. From the time of day to the filter overlay, it makes for a creative in-game photo feature.

Death Stranding

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Have you ever played a game that felt more like a movie? Death Stranding is definitely one of those experiences, where the world and gameplay just fit together to make an immersive experience. The only proper way to really express how Death Stranding makes you feel while playing is to share the game’s imagery, and there is no better way to do that than to utilize the game’s own photo mode. With it, you will snap breath-taking scenes that leave you wondering whether or not you are really playing a game and not experiencing some sort of sci-fi realm first-hand.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Source: Rockstar Games via Twinfinite

There are so many things we love about Red Dead Redemption 2, from the story to the setting. One thing that particularly stands out about this game, however, is its beauty. The landscape is absolutely thriving with untouched wildlife and gorgeous foliage. Taking screenshots felt like a separate gameplay experience in itself; more often than not, players will find themselves snapping away while going for a scenic ride. The horses alone were enough to keep me taking photos religiously. Whether you play for the story, the horses, or the screenshots, there are plenty of great moments to capture from Red Dead Redemption 2. Hopefully the next game is even more stunning.

Resident Evil Village

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

While Resident Evil has been around for quite a long time as a series, the 2021 release of its eighth installment caused a sharp rise of players backing the fandom. Village re-introduced Ethan Winters and other familiar names, and also brought light to new figures such as the now renowned Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters. Lady Dimitrescu is most definitely to thank for the large influx of new fans, but she was not the only appealing addition to the game. Resident Evil Village contains a special “Photo Mode” that can be accessed via the pause menu. What makes this game’s screenshot abilities stand out is not the scenic views or setting, but rather the built-in options it allows players to utilize. You can choose from various filters, angles, and levels of blur while you are taking your photo. These accessible options definitely mark this game as one with an S-Tier photo mode.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Image Source: Sony Interactive Games via Twinfinite

Horizon has taken gamers by a storm, especially with the more recent sequel’s release. Zero Dawn, however, is still one of the best games to explore and take scenery in while playing. The world is beautiful and frightening at the same time, with mechanical creatures dominating the vast open areas. While you can use the game’s photo mode to take some gorgeous, scenic screenshots, you can also use it to break the serious immersion a bit and get silly with Aloy! There are emotes and poses, making the game feel a little less robotic and a little more human.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Cyberpunk 2077 is another one of those games, much like No Man’s Sky, finding itself in a bit of a pickle at release. While the game was a buggy mess at first for many players, it has improved significantly and has proven to be a genuinely fun game set in a futuristic, colorful world — a world that is screaming to be photographed! Thankfully, the one thing Cyberpunk got right from the start was its photo mode. You can get creative with your customized character and make the most of what Night City has to offer with its neon aesthetic.

God of War

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There are few games with more compelling narrative designs than God of War out there. The characters, setting, and story all blend together perfectly to create an unforgettable experience. With the recent follow-up game’s release, fans are as eager as ever to experience its predecessor again. Players coming to the fandom from PC are now able to enjoy the game as well, meaning that there are more screenshots to go around than we could hope for. Thankfully, God of War has a great photo mode in which we can get a bit wacky with Kratos. Ever want to see him with a big, cheesy grin? Well, now you can! The game’s photo mode offers a creative way of capturing your gameplay experience with a bit of personality.

Final Fantasy XIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV is a seriously addictive MMORPG released by Square Enix a lifetime ago. It is still absolutely thriving and the population seems to grow by the day (or should we say, expansion). One of the most appealing things about the game is the sheer amount of both character customization and customization in general. From housing to the game’s integrated photo mode, Final Fantasy XIV truly offers the perfect in-game photo studio. You can position your character however you want to alongside any friends or pets, and go wild with filters. There are stickers, too, and frames, and… everything you could imagine. Want to turn your game into a full-blown modeling agency? Just hop into the game’s screenshot mode and go crazy.

Those were just what we see as the 10 best game photo modes out there, but there are so many more out there with awesome screenshot capabilities. Be sure to check out any of the titles that stood out to you, or browse some of our other content below!

