Why Did Canute Want Ketil’s Farm in Vinland Saga? Explained (Spoilers)

Canute undergoes one of the most crucial character development arcs in the Vinland Sagas franchise. From a scared young prince to a brave king, he also goes on to make decisive moves for the sake of his country. However, one decision he made has left some people puzzled for quite some time now. Why did Canute want Ketil’s farm? So today, let’s answer why Canute wanted Ketil’s farm in Vinland Saga.

Why Did Canute Want Ketil’s Farm in Vinland Saga?

For the short and sweet answer, Canute wanted Ketil’s farm specifically as it covered a large portion of land, and he felt it would benefit his country by owning it. However, it’s a little more complicated than simply wanting to own a piece of land. Ketil and Canute have never been on good terms, specifically because Ketil has falsely declared himself to be the powerful warrior, Iron Fist Ketil, and claims all of his accomplishments and feats for himself.

With his false claims, Ketil was able to acquire an abundance of wealth and land for himself, and now, Canute wishes to reclaim these assets for the sake of his country. After a failed attack on Canute, Ketil would then be banished from his land, and he retired for good soon after. He has yet to return in any future arcs in the manga.

That’s everything you need to know on why Canute wanted Ketil’s farm land in Vinland Saga. Be sure to check out our latest Vinland Saga guides, like whether Leif finds Thorfinn or not or why Thorfinn becomes a slave.

