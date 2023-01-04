What Is the Highest CP in Pokemon GO? Answered

Wondering what the highest CP is in Pokemon GO? In this guide, we’ll be running you through the top 10 Pokemon with the highest CP as of 2023, so you know what the most powerful Pokemon in the mobile game are.

CP is short for Combat Points, and essentially averages out the base stats of Pokemon and combines it with the hidden ‘IV’ stat to determine how effective a Pokemon will be in battle. While it is possible for a Pokemon with a lower CP to beat one with a higher CP, generally speaking, the Pokemon with the highest CP will normally reign supreme in battle.

The Highest CP in Pokemon GO (2023)

As of January 2023, the highest CP in Pokemon GO is 5661 CP courtesy of Mega Latios. The Legendary Pokemon has incredibly high attack stats that make it a great option for whittling away enemy Pokemon’s health in battle. However, it’s worth noting that while Mega Evolutions of Pokemon have sky-high CP values, these forms are only temporary and require you use ‘Mega Energy’ on your standard Latios, so you’ll need to pick and choose when you want to unleash its full power.

Top 10 Highest CP in Pokemon GO

Mega Latios – 5661 CP Mega Latias – 5428 CP Mega Gyrados – 5332 CP Mega Charizard Y – 5037 CP Slaking – 5010 CP Regigigas – 4913 CP Mega Gengar – 4902 CP Mega Ampheros – 4799 CP Mewtwo – 4724 CP Kyogre and Groudon – 4652 CP

Unsurprisingly, the top 10 Pokemon with the highest CP in Pokemon GO is dominated by these ‘Mega’ evolutions and legendary Pokemon. Only Slaking manages to break this trend, coming in at number five with a rather outrageous 5010 CP for a basic, Normal-type Pokemon. Its attack, stamina and HP stats help it reach these lofty heights, but its let down by a rather poor defense stat.

That’s everything you need to know on the highest CP in Pokemon GO. We’ll be sure to update this post as and when any new Pokemon break the top 10 or pip Mega Latios for the top spot.

For more on Pokemon GO, be sure to check out the links below.

