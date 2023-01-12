Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map Locations & How to Use in Final Fantasy 14

Image Source: Square Enix

Patch 6.3 brought quite a bit of new content to Final Fantasy 14, including the continuation of the MSQ, the Alliance Raid series, as well as new treasure maps that you can collect in your spare time. Here’s how to get the new Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps and how to use them in Final Fantasy 14.

How to Get Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps in Final Fantasy 14

Just like with previous treasure maps, the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps can only be obtained with gatherer classes in Final Fantasy 14. In addition to that, they can only be gathered in the Endwalker areas, and your gatherer classes need to be at level 90.

Head over to Ultima Thule, and check the following nodes for a chance to get a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map:

X:20, Y:25 (BTN)

X:19, Y:23 (BTN)

X:10, Y:20, (BTN)

X:7.5, Y:24 (BTN)

X:15.5, Y:17 (MIN)

X:22, Y:11 (MIN)

If you’re planning on using your Fisher, check the fishing hole at the Lethe area for a chance at getting a Map as well.

Do note that you’re not guaranteed to get a Map every time you check a node, and you can only obtain one every 18 hours. However, given how quickly the nodes respawn, you should be able to get one pretty quickly without too much fuss.

With the Map in your inventory, all you have to do is decipher it by right-clicking it and you’ll unlock a portal to the treasure room. Make sure to have a party with you before deciphering it, as it can be tricky trying to clear the rooms solo.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps in Final Fantasy 14. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of what’s included in patch 6.3, and how to get started with the Island Sanctuary.

