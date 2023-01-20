All Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Voice Actors
There’s a new Spider-Man in town.
Sony has finally released its next-gen console to the world and that also means that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is here as well. If you’ve been playing through the new epic Spidey adventure, you might recognize some of the voice actors. Well, here’s all of the voice actors of Miles Morales’ voice cast.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Voice Cast
Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales
Playing the lead role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Nadji Peter is an actor and dancer that initially played Miles in the 2018 Spider-Man game. He also played Sam in The Last of Us and has appeared in many sitcoms throughout the years.
Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker
Yuri Lowenthal returns to play his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You might’ve heard his voice in several other video games such as Bugsnax (Chandlo), Final Fantasy VII Remake (Johnny), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Marth/ Alucard).
Jacqueline Pinol – Rio Morales
Jacqueline Pinol plays the role of Miles Morales’ mom and while she has not been in many video games, she has appeared in many different TV series such as General Hospital, Bordertown, Quantum Break, and Criminal Minds.
Fred Tatasciore – Rhino
Darin De Paul – J. Jonah Jameson
Darin De Paul is back in his role as J.J.J. in Miles Morales but the man is certainly no stranger to lending his voice talents to video games. He’s played The Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers; he plays Dario in Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and he’s also set to play Escharum in Halo Infinite.
Troy Baker – Simon Krieger
Troy Baker is one of the most well-known voice actors in the video game industry. He voices Simon in Miles Morales and has also played the roles of Joel in The Last of Us, Booker in BioShock Infinite, Sam Drake in Uncharted 4, and Bruce Banner in Marvel’s Avengers.
Griffin Puatu – Ganke Lee
Jasmin Savoy Brown – Phin Maser/Tinkerer
