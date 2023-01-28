Roblox Anime Showdown Codes (January 2023)

Image via Roblox Corporations

Can’t live without anime? Neither can the Roblox community apparently, considering yet another anime-inspired game has been added to the vast library of user-created content. Now’s a good time to join this new title, and it just so happens we have a slew of Roblox Anime Showdown codes you can use to make your experience with the game even better.

All Valid Roblox Anime Showdown Codes

The following Roblox codes are still available in Anime Showdown, meaning redeeming them now will net you some valuable gifts like Coins and Gems. Use them while they’re still hot:

!redeem RELEASE : Redeem this code to receive 10500 Coins and 1000 Gems

: Redeem this code to receive 10500 Coins and 1000 Gems !redeem 10K!: Redeem this code 1500 Coins and 80 Gems

All Expired Codes in Roblox Anime Showdown

Unfortunately, all of the following codes no longer reward players with their listed freebies:

There are currently no expired codes in Roblox Anime Showdown

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Anime Showdown

Redeeming codes in Anime Showdown is vastly different from other Roblox games like Earthscape Tycoon. Rather than having a dedicated interface option for players to select, such as a code redemption page, Anime Showdown uses the chat box. Here is how it works:

Launch Anime Showdown, then open the chat box. The codes can’t be entered otherwise. Type “!release” into the chat box—without quotations—followed by the code. This step has to be done every single time you type in a new code. Press Enter and the rewards will automatically be awarded. If the rewards aren’t given to you, double-check to make sure the code was typed in correctly and that the code hasn’t expired.

It’s admittedly really awkward, but Anime Showdown is still technically in beta. The process will likely change in the future to something more streamlined.

That’s everything you need to know about all the Anime Showdown Roblox codes, as well as how to redeem them in-game. There’s plenty of other Roblox code guides available here at Twinfinite, which you can find among the related articles down below.

