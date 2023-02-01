Marvel Snap’s Big Update Finally Lets You Battle Friends, & Leader Gets Slapped in the Face

Image Source: Second Dinner

Second Dinner has just dropped a new major update for Marvel Snap, and it’s definitely an exciting one. This update was teased earlier in the month, as the developers revealed that Battle Mode would arrive in the game on Jan. 31. Well, it’s finally here, and players can now create and join rooms with a code and battle each other with no fear of dropping ranks.

In addition to that, this update also comes with two balance changes. First off, Leader has been changed to a 6-cost, 7-power card, with the effect of copying all cards your opponent played that turn, but only on the location to the right of Leader. This forces you to think a little more strategically about where you should play Leader, while also making the card less frustrating to lose against.

Wolverine also got a surprise buff in Marvel Snap with this patch. He’s still a 2-cost, 2-power card, but each time he gets discarded or destroyed, he’ll show up in a random location with +2 power. This makes him a much more playable card at the very least, and he should start to see more play in both discard and destroy deck archetypes.

Finally, this patch also comes with the first Series downgrade we’ve seen in the game since December. Luke Cage, Absorbing Man, Titania, and She-Hulk have been moved down to Series 3, while Super Skrull, Shuri, Valkyrie, Bast, and Black Panther have moved to Series 4.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

Related Posts