Is Valorant Down? How To Check Valorant Server Status

Riot Games provides excellent support for Valorant with regular patches keeping the game updated. Oftentimes, however, this means issuing occasional server maintenance that takes the game offline. Here’s what you need to know about whether Valorant is down and how to check the server status to see if the game is down.

Is Valorant Down? Answered

At the time of writing, there appear to be multiple issues plaguing Valorant players. Judging by the Downdetector comments, players can log into the game as normal, but the actual matches either don’t load or load in a broken way that doesn’t let anyone do anything. While the game isn’t technically down, it is possibly unplayable for a large amount of the player base.

The Riot Games Twitter account and status page currently don’t acknowledge any sort of game-wide errors. Still, Downdetector has shot up to over 3,000 reports since 3:40 ET, so something is definitely wrong.

The only thing that plays can really do right now is wait for the game to stabilize, and we will keep you updated if more information becomes available.

Where To Check Valorant Server Status

As a reminder, if you’re ever wondering whether Valorant’s servers are down due to an issue with the game (and not a patch deployment), your first stop when it comes to confirming the current status of the Valorant servers should be the Riot Games status page. Here you can see messages for any known ongoing issues, and there is also a button for “Recently Closed” problems that will tell you if/when recent troubles were fixed.

The second best place to look is simply to go on Riot Games’ Valorant Twitter channel, which always relays important information such as server status.

You can also head to Downdetector. Seeing as that site doesn’t rely on Riot Games to acknowledge a problem and instead collects the reports of players, you can sometimes get a more accurate read on if a problem is just you or not.

That’s everything you need to know about how to check the Valorant server status to see if the game is down. Be sure to stick around as we bring you more info on any possible widespread issues. For now, check the links below to see any of our recent Valorant coverage.

