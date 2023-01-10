How to Use the Invincibility & Infinite Stamina Glitches in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image source: Nintendo

Similar to other video games, Zelda Breath of the Wild has a fair share of bugs and glitches that players can exploit to gain an unfair advantage. A YouTuber named “Gaming Reinvented” recently discovered a weird glitch that gives Link infinite stamina and makes him immortal. However, activating this glitch is a painful process as it requires you to follow a number of steps. If you also want to try the Invincibility & Infinite Stamina glitch, then here’s a comprehensive Zelda Breath of the Wild for the same.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Infinite Stamina Glitch Guide

Here’s everything you need before activating the invincibility and infinite stamina glitch:

Upgraded Sheikah Sensor

A game save near Goddess Statue

Entry to Hyrule compendium

The Camera Rune

Be able to get inside Hyrule Castle

Once you have them, head to the bridge which leads to Hyrule Castle and stand at the point where it switches to the castle map. Then, equip your shield, press A, and minus immediately after that. At this point, you should see the normal Hyrule map. If you see the castle or glitch map, then you’ve probably pressed the button too late.

Image source: Nintendo via YouTube (Gaming Reinvented)

After the normal Hyrule map shows up on the screen, go to the rune list, switch the map screen and press the B-button at the same time. The next step is to hit the Y button, and you’ll hear an inventory selection screen sound if everything goes right. Now, walk away from the castle to reset the map, and the cursor should appear on the screen. The compendium will open if you press up, right, and a button.

Image source: Nintendo via YouTube (Gaming Reinvented)

Now, load the saved file near Goddess Statue that we’ve mentioned about in the pre-requisite section. Open the adventure log and jump into the water after running out of stamina. It’s worth noting that you’ll be in a blind state, so it could be a bit difficult for you to find the water. Once you do, finally drop the inventory screen, and the infinite stamina and invincibility glitch should be activated.

That’s everything you need to know about using the Invincibility & Infinite Stamina glitch in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Breath of the Wild content here at Twinfinite, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review and the guide to wait & pass time. We’ve also got other related articles down below, which you can peruse at your leisure.

