Being that it’s a turn-based RPG, One Piece Odyssey has its fair share of grinding for experience and leveling up your party members. Doing so improves their stats, and otherwise ensures you won’t come up against a massive wall when you try to take down the bosses found throughout the game’s main story. You’re probably like most normal people though, and don’t want to waste hours grinding through enemies. As such, you’d prefer to find out how to level up fast in One Piece Odyssey as fast as possible.

We don’t blame you, and that’s exactly why we’ve created this guide on the subject.

How to Get Experience Fast in One Piece Odyssey

When it comes to leveling up fast in One Piece Odyssey, there are a few key methods you’ll want to use both on their own and in tandem with one another.

The first is to take advantage of Dramatic Events during battles. These are basically special conditions or challenges you’ll need to adhere to or clear in exchange for extra experience at the end of the battle. They range from finishing a fight without a specific party member fainting to defeating a specific enemy in a certain number of turns, and vary in difficulty based on when they occur. You’ll know they’ve triggered when a yellow and black police tape graphic runs across the top and bottom of the screen.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

This is easily the most lucrative method, as the bonus you receive for clearing Dramatic events is substantial. You can gain as much as 10 times the experience you’d normally earn, drastically reducing the amount of time you’ll need to spend fighting enemies moving forward.

The second method is to throw parties at campsites whenever possible. Doing so will increase the experience you earn by 30 percent for 10 battles, and the increase will be applied to the extra experience earned through Dramatic Events too. Campsites can be found scattered throughout Waford and the Memoria areas you visit, and it costs you nothing to throw a party.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

The third and final method is to use Luffy’s Observation Haki whenever possible. This can be used by pressing the Triangle Button or Y Button while playing as Luffy, and will mark enemies which offer a larger amount of experience in battle either because they’re a tougher Wild variant or because they’ll trigger a Dramatic Event during the fight.

While not as reliable as the other two methods when used on its own, this option can be useful for narrowing down which enemies you fight. When used in addition to the methods above, it can help you track down enemies that might offer a Dramatic Event more easily and decrease the amount of time you spend searching for a fight that’s worth your time.

That’s all there is to know about how to level up fast in One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like how to get and use Cube Fragments, how to change clothes and outfits, and who the best party members are. We’ve also got articles related to the larger One Piece series, which you can find down below.

