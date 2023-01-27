How to Get a Nuke in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 adds a brand new feature, for the battle royal at least, of being able to nuke the map and end the game. This is no easy task, but there is a straightforward and reliable way to obtain it, so strap in and get ready for blast off as we explain how to get the nuke in Warzone 2 (Tactical Nuke Contract).

Getting the Nuke in Warzone 2 Explained

The tactical nuke contract appears as a contract available to you and your team immediately as you start the game, but with one big caveat: this will only occur if you have won five Warzone games in a row. As we said above, it’s no easy task! We don’t really have any tips for you beyond the obvious, but it’s probably better to attempt this feat in a squad and not solo. If you have a good duo then that’s probably your best bet, given that quad-play often required a lot more coordination and a fair amount of luck to pull off consistent wins.

Taking the Champion’s Quest

Assuming that you were able to score five Warzone 2 wins in a row, you’ll now have the opportunity to get the nuke. Of course, there’s a contract to beat first, so fire a new game and you should now see a new objective labeled “Champion’s Quest.” Three new icons will now appear on your map indicating the locations of the quest. A classified briefcase appears as you arrive at each of these locations, which you need to pick up.

Find the Nuclear Materials

Now, from here it’s advisable to have either a helicopter or vehicle to move around quickly in since you won’t want to be hanging around in one spot for the next stage of the quest. You’ll be instructed to locate nuclear materials to build the nuke. There are three elements to find, all of which are listed on the top-left of your screen and are represented by a question mark icon. Once the materials are made available you will be notified of their location and you will need to go and pick them up.

The tricky aspect of all this is that you’ll be faced with is that as you collect each material you’re stung with various nerfs:

Beryllium tags you and your team with a tracking device

Plutonium inflicts radiation damage

Tritium scrambles your radar

Assemble the Nuke

Now a timer will activate, and you won’t be able to construct the nuke until it ticks down to zero. In the meantime, a Jailbreak will trigger, making it even harder to survive. We suggest moving to a quiet area of the map and waiting this period of time out as silently and stealthily as possible.

After 10 minutes and 30 seconds of holding these materials, a bombsite will be revealed and your team will have to arm the nuke with the materials previously mentioned.

You’re nearly there, but not quite. After constructing the nuke and arming it a new timer appears. You’ll have to defend it for two minutes, which is hard because all of the players on the map will be able to see its location on the map. Defend yourself and the bomb as best as possible.

After two minutes, the bomb will explode, and you’ll automatically win the match. Not only is the taste of victory your reward but also a cinematic and some cool cosmetics, including a nifty calling card.

That's everything you need to know about how to get the nuke in Warzone 2 (Tactical Nuke Contract).

