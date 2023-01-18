Connect with us

How to Get Mercy’s Winged Victory Skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus Event

Here’s how to grab Mercy’s mythology-inspired skin through the Battle For Olympus event.
Overwatch 2 has released a numebr of skins that are free-to-earn alongside the events that have taken place between late 2022 and early 2023. Among them have been the like of Winter Wonderland’s Ice Queen skin for Brigitte, and Echo’s Kkachi skin for Lunar New Year. As it turns out, Battle For Olympus is giving players a chance to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin, and there’s still time left to grab it, so hurry while you can! Follow along below for everything you need to know regarding how to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus event.

Unlocking Mercy’s Winged Victory Skin in Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Event

There’s no need to worry about saving up or trying to earn more Overwatch Coins, as Mercy’s Winged Victory skin is available as a reward for completing a specific number of Battle For Olympus challenges between Jan. 5, 2023, and Jan. 19. To obtain the skin as a reward, you will need to complete a total of six challenges from the 18 that are available.

These challenges are fairly easy to complete, so you should have no problems in obtaining this cosmetic before the event ends. We’ll give a full rundown of each challenge and their requirements below, so you can plan the quickest route to earning the Winged Victory skin for yourself.

Mercy's Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

All Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Event Challenges

Olympian Champion

  • Win 10 games in Battle For Olympus

Blessing of Hephaestus

  • Pick up 20 Overhealth Powerups

Nectar of the Gods

  • Pick up 5 Ultimate Charge Powerups

Pride of Poseidon

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Poseidon Ramattra

Voice of Poseidon

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Poseidon Ramattra during his Ultimate

Zeus’ Favorite Child

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Zeus Junker Queen

Voice of Zeus

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her Ultimate

Master of Minotaurs

  • Ean 300 Final Blows as Minotaur Reinhardt

Voice of the Minotaur

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his Ultimate

Scion of Cyclops

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Cyclops Roadhog

Voice of the Cyclops

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his Ultimate

Acolyte of Medusa

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Medusa Widowmaker

Voice of Medusa

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Widowmaker during her Ultimate

Herald of Hermes

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Hermes Lucio

Voice of Hermes

  • Earn 25 Final Blows with Hermes Lucio during his Ultimate

Sentinel of Hades

  • Earn 300 Final Blows as Hades Pharah

Voice of Hades

  • Earn 25 Final Blows as Hades Pharah during her Ultimate

Winged Victory (Reward: Winged Victory Mercy skin)

  • Complete six Challenges in Battle For Olympus

That’s everything you need to know about how to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus event. For more helpful lists, game guides, and news feel free to check out the rest of our content. We’ve got a variety of Overwatch topics that are sure to help keep you up to date about all of your favorite Heroes and events, so feel free check below for more information.

