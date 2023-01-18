How to Get Mercy’s Winged Victory Skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus Event
Here’s how to grab Mercy’s mythology-inspired skin through the Battle For Olympus event.
Overwatch 2 has released a numebr of skins that are free-to-earn alongside the events that have taken place between late 2022 and early 2023. Among them have been the like of Winter Wonderland’s Ice Queen skin for Brigitte, and Echo’s Kkachi skin for Lunar New Year. As it turns out, Battle For Olympus is giving players a chance to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin, and there’s still time left to grab it, so hurry while you can! Follow along below for everything you need to know regarding how to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus event.
Unlocking Mercy’s Winged Victory Skin in Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Event
There’s no need to worry about saving up or trying to earn more Overwatch Coins, as Mercy’s Winged Victory skin is available as a reward for completing a specific number of Battle For Olympus challenges between Jan. 5, 2023, and Jan. 19. To obtain the skin as a reward, you will need to complete a total of six challenges from the 18 that are available.
These challenges are fairly easy to complete, so you should have no problems in obtaining this cosmetic before the event ends. We’ll give a full rundown of each challenge and their requirements below, so you can plan the quickest route to earning the Winged Victory skin for yourself.
All Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Event Challenges
Olympian Champion
- Win 10 games in Battle For Olympus
Blessing of Hephaestus
- Pick up 20 Overhealth Powerups
Nectar of the Gods
- Pick up 5 Ultimate Charge Powerups
Pride of Poseidon
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Poseidon Ramattra
Voice of Poseidon
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Poseidon Ramattra during his Ultimate
Zeus’ Favorite Child
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Zeus Junker Queen
Voice of Zeus
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her Ultimate
Master of Minotaurs
- Ean 300 Final Blows as Minotaur Reinhardt
Voice of the Minotaur
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his Ultimate
Scion of Cyclops
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Cyclops Roadhog
Voice of the Cyclops
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his Ultimate
Acolyte of Medusa
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Medusa Widowmaker
Voice of Medusa
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Widowmaker during her Ultimate
Herald of Hermes
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Hermes Lucio
Voice of Hermes
- Earn 25 Final Blows with Hermes Lucio during his Ultimate
Sentinel of Hades
- Earn 300 Final Blows as Hades Pharah
Voice of Hades
- Earn 25 Final Blows as Hades Pharah during her Ultimate
Winged Victory (Reward: Winged Victory Mercy skin)
- Complete six Challenges in Battle For Olympus
That’s everything you need to know about how to earn Mercy’s Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus event. For more helpful lists, game guides, and news feel free to check out the rest of our content. We’ve got a variety of Overwatch topics that are sure to help keep you up to date about all of your favorite Heroes and events, so feel free check below for more information.
