Torchlight: Infinite is a successor to many’s favorite ARPG franchises, and you’re probably wondering how to become the best. Rare commodities in games of this genre will increase your ability to obtain powerful gear. Flame Elementium is an endgame currency reserved for the finest equipment: Here is How to Get Flame Elementium in Torchlight: Infinite.

The Fastest Ways to Acquire Flame Elementium

Torchlight: Infinite requires some grinding of endgame currency to acquire the most powerful characters, and the endgame gameplay loop revolves around this concept. The process is more or less the same for everybody, but there are plenty of ways to improve your loot drastically. It is rewarding enough to progress normally through the game, blasting through enemies for better gear; however, if efficiency is your goal, here are some tips and tricks for acquiring Flame Elementium as fast as possible.

First and foremost, use a Pactspirit of your choice to increase your drop rates across the board for all loot. Bosses: While endgame bosses do not necessarily drop a lot of Flame Elementium, they drop a lot of rare loot in general. This can then be sold at the Trade House for currency.

Flame Elementium is commonly available in the Trade House for purchase as many players can’t/don’t use the resource. End Game Maps: Clear high-value maps– Timemark maps in the Nether will provide more Flame Elementium than other game locations. Specifically, Timemark 8 maps; however, Timemark 7 is acceptable if Timemark 8 is too difficult.

Although the methods are slightly grindy, they're straightforward. These are the fastest ways to acquire the endgame resource, Flame Elementium. Stick to these principles on How to Get Flame Elementium in Torchlight: Infinite, and you will have more than you can handle in no time!

