How to Play Trick or Treat in Goose Goose Duck, Answered

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

Goose Goose Duck may feature some of the same gameplay cues as other social deduction multiplayer game Among Us, but it actually has more modes to play. One of those modes is called Trick or Treat, which puts a twist on the social aspect for a more frightening experience. Here is how to play Trick or Treat in Goose Goose Duck.

How Do You Play Trick or Treat in Goose Goose Duck?

Trick or Treat more resembles a zombies-type mode than the classic mode where players have to be sneaky in their kills and defend themselves or else get voted out. The Trick or Treat mode can be selected from the main menu if hosting the game, or joined through a public game if it is available.

There are still two classes, but the Geese are now Villagers and the Ducks are the Monsters. The Monsters can either be Vampires or Mummies, and each has their own special abilities.

The Villagers must complete tasks to be able to call a meeting and vote the Monster out. Meanwhile, the Monster must kill the Villagers to turn them into Thralls, or zombies that must now help kill the remaining Villagers.

The zombies have some of the powers of the host Monster, but the Villagers must vote out the Vampire or Mummy to win. The Monster wins when everyone has been converted to a Thrall and there are no Villagers left.

The game becomes more about speed than tricking other players, as the Villagers have to build up their task meter before too many of them become Thralls and it becomes harder, if not impossible, to successfully vote off the Monster and win.

That is how to play Trick or Treat in Goose Goose Duck. Check out our other guides for Goose Goose Duck including how to play the classic mode, how to play with friends, and all the roles explained.

