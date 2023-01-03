How to Get Guardian Shield & Block Shots While Holding It in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s v23.10 hotfix has officially been released, which brings a new protective item, the Guardian Shield, to the Battle Royale mode. The Guardian Shield deploys a rectangular barrier that can only be found at certain locations on the island. With that said, here’s an essential guide to obtaining Guardian Shield and blocking shots while holding it in Fortnite.

How to Get Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Unlike other loot items, Guardian Shield is not a part of the floor loot. Instead, the only way to obtain Guardian Shield in Fortnite is by opening Oathbound Chests. These chests exclusively spawn in the areas of the map that are covered with yellow grass.

To be more specific, the best places to find Oathbound Chests are POIs like The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Breakwater Bay. However, it’s worth noting that these chests won’t always drop a Guardian Shield, which is why you may have to open a bunch of chests to get your hands on the Guardian Shield.

Image source: Epic Games

How to Block Shots While Holding Guardian Shield

There are mainly two ways to use Guardian Shield in Fortnite. You can either throw it on the ground or keep holding it in your hands to block the shots. If the latter is more convincing to you, then all you need to do is press the primary fire button to activate the shield. This will allow you to move and block up to 1,000 points of damage simultaneously.

Image source: Epic Games

On the other hand, you can also throw down the Guardian Shield to deploy a protective cover if you want to heal or use any other item from your inventory. In both cases, the shield will start with 2,000% Energy and go down by 1 point per second. When the shield is not active, it takes five seconds to regenerate the lost shield. Finally, when the shield’s energy is completely depleted, it takes 10 seconds to regenerate.

That is everything you need to know about Guardian Shield in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including Winterfest 2022 quests and where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest.

