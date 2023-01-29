How Did Brock Reunite With Ash & Misty In The Pokemon Anime? Answered

Image Source: OLM Inc. and The Pokémon Company

For more than 20 years, Pokémon fans have wanted to see Ash Ketchum reunite with Brock and Misty. While the two have met up with Ash on occasion, the original three haven’t been seen permanently together since the first series. Misty’s reunion with Ash built up anticipation for Brock’s return, which has come to pass. But then, how did Brock reunite with Ash and Misty in the Pokemon anime, and is Brock indefinitely traveling with Ash and Misty again in the Pokémon anime?

When Does Brock Reunite With Ash And Misty In The Pokemon Anime? Answered

Brock is officially Ash and Misty‘s traveling companion again as of the the third episode of Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master.

Brock’s reunion with his first friends on the road comes from a surprise meeting in the Galar region. Ash and Misty stop at a restaurant to get a bite to eat, only to learn that Brock is temporarily working there. As it goes with the character, he’s gone through with this arrangement to win a girl over, with that girl being the restaurant owner.

He is left heartbroken when the girl reveals her fiance is returning soon, which puts Brock into a depression. Ash and Misty try to cheer their friend up before another former major character appears: Cilan. The Pokémon Connoisseur reveals he’s already befriended Brock, and figures that the latter’s mood will be lifted by taking him to a nearby garden.

Unfortunately for the heroes, a Hatterene happens to be nearby, and the Pokemon uses an illusion of Nurse Joy to lure Brock deep into a wooded area. The others are also shown illusions of things they find desirable, but a Hatenna arrives and helps them break through their trances. The Hatterene then agrees to let them go after it witnesses Brock caring for the Hatenna.

Afterward, Brock announces that he wants to resume traveling with his friends because they empower him to be strong-willed. Cilan, however, reveals that he has other plans and bids the three farewell. And just like that, the original Pokemon trio is back together.

The Pokemon anime is three episodes deep into its final 11-episode arc, which will serve as a farewell to Ash and Pikachu. Now that Brock and Misty are back into the mix, fans are getting the original group back one last time. Unlike the first time, the friends don’t have a particular goal in mind, so it’ll be interesting to see how their journeys end.

With that, you’ve got your answer as to how Brock reunited with Ash and Misty in the Pokemon anime. For more information about the series, take a look at some of our related articles down below.

