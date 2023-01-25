Hi-Fi Rush Download & Install Size, Explained

Image Source: Tango Gameworks

Hi-Fi Rush is a new rhythm-based action game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo developer, Tango Gameworks. It is a grand departure from the studio’s previous titles with its clean cel-shaded graphics and brawling combat where players must time their attacks to the music to deal the maximum amount of damage. The game made a surprise release today, Jan. 25 during Microsoft’s Developer_Direct event, so here is what the download and install size is for Hi-Fi Rush.

How Big is Hi-Fi Rush’s Download Size?

Hi-Fi Rush does not seem to be a very large game, and it is reflected in the download size. The game has an approximate install size of 15.96 GB. This is across all platforms it appears on, including the PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

While Hi-Fi Rush is available through the Xbox Game Pass for those three platforms, it is not available to play on Xbox One. So those who have not had the chance to upgrade to the latest console hardware or lack a PC suitable for gaming are unfortunately left in the dust to try this unique mashup of the colorful Jet Set Radio and Sunset Overdrive.

The game is also available to purchase separately for those who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is even a Deluxe Edition that contains various clothes, weapon skins, and in-game currency alongside an upgrade version for those Xbox Game Pass subscribers who are already playing the game at no additional cost.

That is what the download and install size is for Hi-Fi Rush. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Hi-Fi Rush coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the Tango Gameworks title.

