Genshin Impact: Best Yaoyao Build, Weapons, & Artifacts

Image source: HoYoverse

On the lookout for the best Yaoyao Build in Genshin Impact? Yaoyao is a new 4-Star Dendro playable character added with Genshin Impact 3.4 update alongside 5-Star Yaoyao. The Polearm user Yaoyao can be unlocked by pulling its banner during the first phase of the event wish, called Confidence in Caution.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, you must pair Yaoyao with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts to get the most out of the unit. So, here’s a comprehensive Yaoyao build guide for all you Genshin Impact devotees out there.

Best Yaoyao Build Guide in Genshin Impact

The new Yaoyao character is known for her strengths, like her ability to deal with off-field Dendro damage while healing, providing the Dendro DMG buff, as well as some overpowered passive talents. However, it’s also worth noting that Yaoyao’s Elemental Burst cost is pretty high, and the character can’t heal off team members. With that in mind, here’s a detailed breakdown of the best Yaoyao build.

Yaoyao’s Best Weapon

Image Source: HoYoverse

Favonius Lance is the perfect pick for Yaoyao’s DPS as well as the Support role. It’s a 4-star Polearm with a primary ability known as Windfall. Using its main power, the weapon’s CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles. Here’s a breakdown of the weapon stats:

Bonus Stat : Energy Recharge 6.7%

: Energy Recharge 6.7% Skill Effect: CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Lance is currently unavailable to unlock in Genshin Impact, as the weapon’s banner was introduced back in October 2020. So, if you don’t have this polearm unlocked, we recommend equipping the Staff of Homa with the best Yaoyao build. But before that, let’s take a look at the weapon stats:

Bonus Stat : CRIT DMG 14.4%

: CRIT DMG 14.4% Skill Effect: HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading the Staff of Homa. If you fail to pull out the weapon’s banner, we recommend pairing Dragon’s Bane with Yaoyao. Here are the weapon stats:

Bonus Stat : Elemental Mastery 48

: Elemental Mastery 48 Skill Effect: Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Yaoyao’s Best Artifact Set

Image source: HoYoverse

Deepwood Memories (4-piece) is the best artifact set for Yaoyao, which can be obtained from Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. Here’s a quick rundown of the Deepwood Memories set bonus:

2-Piece Bonus: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

Dendro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

If you don’t have Deepwood Memories unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Flower of Paradise Lost:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80.

Elemental Mastery +80. 4-Piece Bonus: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Yaoyao’s Best Team Compositions

Image Source: Twinfinite

Since Yaoyao’s element is Dendro, the character’s primary role is to buff the party’s Dendro DMG, so that you can get the most out of this new character.

Composition 1

Sub DPS: Beidou

Beidou Sub DPS: Fischl

Fischl Main DPS: Alhaitham

Alhaitham Support: Yaoyao

Composition 2

Sub DPS: Yae Miko

Yae Miko Sub DPS: Fischl

Fischl Main DPS: Nahida

Nahida Support: Yaoyao

That’s everything you need to know about the best Yaoyao build in Genshin Impact. Yaoyao appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity.

Related Posts