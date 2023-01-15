Genshin Impact 3.4: New Genius Invokation TCG Cards Unveiled
The card collection is evolving!
The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is just a few days away, and is set to bring a heap of new content including a new pair of Genius Invokation TCG cards. If you’re new to this RPG title, Genius Invokation is a special gameplay mode that was released with the version 3.3 update. Following the immersive success of this mode, the developers have decided to introduce two new Genius Invokation TCG character cards with the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. With that in mind, this article provides a detailed rundown of the abilities and skills of these new character cards.
Genshin Impact 3.4 – Klee Character Card
Normal Attack
- Deals 1 Pyro damage
Elemental Skill
- Deals 3 Pyro damage. This character gains Explosive Spark.
Explosive Spark
- When the character to which this is attached uses a Charged Attack, spends 1 less Pyro and deals +1 DMG.
- Charged Attack: When the total number of your Elemental Dice is even, the Normal Attack to use will be considered a Charged Attack.
- Usages: 1
Elemental Burst
- Deals 3 Pyro DMG, creates 1 Sparks’ n’ Splash at the opponent’s play area.
Sparks ‘n’ Splash
- After your character uses a Skill: Sparks’ n’ Splash deals 2 Pyro DMG to your active character.
- Usages: 2
Talent Card: Pounding Surprise
- When your active character is Klee, equip this card.
- After Klee equips this card, immediately use Jumpy Dumpty once. When your Klee, who has this card equipped, creates an Explosive Spark, its Usage +1.
- You must have Klee in your deck to add this card to your deck.
Genshin Impact 3.4 – Beidou Character Card
Normal Attack
- Deals 2 Physical DMG.
Elemental Skill
- This character gains a Tidecaller: Surf Embrace and Prepare Skill: Wavestrider.
Tidecaller: Surf Embrace
- The next time this character acts, they will immediately use the Skill: Wavestrider.
- While preparing this Skill: Grant 2 Shield points to the character to which this is attached.
Wavestrider
- Deals 2 Electro DMG.
Elemental Burst
- Deals 3 Electro DMG, creates 1 Thunderbeast’s Targe.
- After your character uses a Normal Attack: Deal 1 Electro DMG.
- When your character receives at least 3 DMG: Decrease DMG taken by 1.
- Duration (Rounds): 2
Talent Card
- When your active character is Beidou, equip this card.
- After Beidou equips this card, immediately use Tidecaller once. When Beidou, who has this card equipped, uses Wavestrider: If DMG is taken while Prepare Skill is active, Beidou’s Normal Attacks this Round will cost 1 less Unaligned Element.
- Can be triggered 2 times. You must have Beidou in your deck to add this card to your deck.
That's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.4's new Genius Invokation TCG character cards.
