Fire Emblem Engage Weapon Proficiency Unlock Guide

Fire Emblem Engage brings back that same tactical RPG combat goodness fans will be familiar with, as well as a new Engage mechanic that adds a new layer of fun to things. As you get stronger, you’ll eventually want to promote your units as well, but you’ll first need to improve their Weapon Proficiency. With that out of the way, here’s how to unlock and increase Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Unlock Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage

To put things simply, a character‘s Weapon Proficiency in Fire Emblem Engage will increase as a character bonds with an Emblem. Just using a particular weapon type won’t do anything; you need to be equipped with a specific Emblem in order to improve your Proficiency with that weapon.

Once a character has been equipped with the right Emblem, their bond with that Emblem character will increase naturally in battle, and you can then use Bond Fragments back at the Somniel to improve their bond and help them learn new skills. This includes increased Weapon Proficiency as well.

All Emblem Character Weapon Proficiencies

Listed below are all of the available Emblem characters in Fire Emblem Engage, along with the Weapon Proficiency they’re associated with.

Weapon Type Emblem Character Sword Roy, Lucina, Marth, Corrin, Leif, Celica, Lyn, Eirika, Ike, Byleth, Alear Lance Sigurd, Leif, Eirika Axe Leif, Ike Bow Leif, Lucina, Lyn Knife Micaiah, Leif Tome Celica, Micaiah Staff Micaiah, Leif Arts Byleth, Alear

Why Weapon Proficiency Is Important

Not only is Weapon Proficiency important for increasing your damage output, it’s also a requirement for class promotion in Fire Emblem Engage. If you want your characters to punch above their weight, you’ll eventually need to look into unlocking better classes for them.

In this game, just having the Master Seals aren’t enough; your units also need to be attuned enough to various Emblem characters in order to earn that promotion.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock all Weapon Proficiencies in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

