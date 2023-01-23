All Units and Playable Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

The fifth installment of the series is here!

Fire Emblem Engage is a popular tactical role-playing game series known for its deep and compelling characters. Each game in the series features a unique cast of characters, each with their own backstory, personality, and abilities, and the latest installment is no exception. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, the characters of Fire Emblem Engage are sure to capture your attention. With that said, here’s the list of Fire Emblem Engage characters.

New Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage features a massive collection of new characters, and here’s a list of them all:

Lythos

Alear

Vander — Paladin

Clanne — Mage

Framme — Monk

Firene

Alfred — Noble

Céline — Noble

Louis — Lance Armor

Chloé — Lance Pegasus

Boucheron — Axe Fighter

Etie — Archer

Jean — Martial Monk

Brodia

Diamant — Lord

Alcryst — Lord

Citrinne — Mage

Amber — Lance Knight

Jade — Armor Axe

Lapis — Myrmidon

Yunaka — Thief

Saphir — Warrior

Solm

Timerra — Sentinel

Fogado — Sentinel

Merrin — Wolf Knight

Panette — Berserker

Bunet — Great Knight

Pandreo — High Priest

Seadall — Dancer

Elusia

Ivy — Wing Tamer

Hortensia — Wing Tamer

Anna — Merchant

Zelkov — Thief

Kagetsu — Swordmaster

Rosado — Wyvern Knight

Goldmary — Hero

Lindon — Sage

Gradlon

Veyle — Fell Child

Mauvier — Royal Knight

Returning Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Apart from the new units, Fire Emblem Engage inherits a bunch of playable characters from its predecessors. From the iconic Marth and Lyn to the more recent Corrin and Byleth, Fire Emblem characters are beloved by fans for their complex relationships and dynamic personalities.

Below is this list of every returning Fire Emblem character:

Micaiah — Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn

Corrin (Female) — Fire Emblem Fates

Marth — Fire Emblem

Eirika and Ephraim — Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

Leif — Fire Emblem: Thracia 776

Byleth (Male) — Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Lucina — Fire Emblem Awakening

Lyn — Fire Emblem GBA (AKA Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade)

Expansion Pass: Tiki — Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon

Ike — Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

Celica — Fire Emblem Gaiden/Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Sigurd — Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

Expansion Pass: Edelgard — Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Expansion Pass: Dimitri — Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Expansion Pass: Claude — Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Roy — Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade

So there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all the units and playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to check out the rest of our Fire Emblem coverage below.

Related Posts