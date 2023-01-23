All Units and Playable Characters in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a popular tactical role-playing game series known for its deep and compelling characters. Each game in the series features a unique cast of characters, each with their own backstory, personality, and abilities, and the latest installment is no exception. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, the characters of Fire Emblem Engage are sure to capture your attention. With that said, here’s the list of Fire Emblem Engage characters.
New Characters in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage features a massive collection of new characters, and here’s a list of them all:
Lythos
- Alear
- Vander — Paladin
- Clanne — Mage
- Framme — Monk
Firene
- Alfred — Noble
- Céline — Noble
- Louis — Lance Armor
- Chloé — Lance Pegasus
- Boucheron — Axe Fighter
- Etie — Archer
- Jean — Martial Monk
Brodia
- Diamant — Lord
- Alcryst — Lord
- Citrinne — Mage
- Amber — Lance Knight
- Jade — Armor Axe
- Lapis — Myrmidon
- Yunaka — Thief
- Saphir — Warrior
Solm
- Timerra — Sentinel
- Fogado — Sentinel
- Merrin — Wolf Knight
- Panette — Berserker
- Bunet — Great Knight
- Pandreo — High Priest
- Seadall — Dancer
Elusia
- Ivy — Wing Tamer
- Hortensia — Wing Tamer
- Anna — Merchant
- Zelkov — Thief
- Kagetsu — Swordmaster
- Rosado — Wyvern Knight
- Goldmary — Hero
- Lindon — Sage
Gradlon
- Veyle — Fell Child
- Mauvier — Royal Knight
Returning Characters in Fire Emblem Engage
Apart from the new units, Fire Emblem Engage inherits a bunch of playable characters from its predecessors. From the iconic Marth and Lyn to the more recent Corrin and Byleth, Fire Emblem characters are beloved by fans for their complex relationships and dynamic personalities.
Below is this list of every returning Fire Emblem character:
- Micaiah — Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn
- Corrin (Female) — Fire Emblem Fates
- Marth — Fire Emblem
- Eirika and Ephraim — Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- Leif — Fire Emblem: Thracia 776
- Byleth (Male) — Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Lucina — Fire Emblem Awakening
- Lyn — Fire Emblem GBA (AKA Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade)
- Expansion Pass: Tiki — Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon
- Ike — Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
- Celica — Fire Emblem Gaiden/Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Sigurd — Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- Expansion Pass: Edelgard — Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Expansion Pass: Dimitri — Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Expansion Pass: Claude — Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Roy — Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade
So there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all the units and playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to check out the rest of our Fire Emblem coverage below.
