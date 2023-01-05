Does Asta Become The Wizard King in Black Clover? Answered

Image Source: Pierrot

Black Clover shares a lot of similarities with other popular Shonen anime/manga. A prime example is Naruto, where both have a main character who starts from zero and work towards becoming the leader of their respective worlds. Naruto aimed to become Hokage, and Asta, the main character of Black Clover, wishes to become the Wizard King. We know Naruto has already achieved his goal, but what about Asta? So today, let’s answer whether or not Asta becomes the Wizard King in Black Clover.

PSA: This article will discuss current events in the manga, so this a Spoiler Warning ahead of time.

Is Asta the Wizard King in Black Clover?

For the short and sweet answer, Asta has not become the Wizard King….yet. It’s safe to assume that with these Shonen manga, the main character will achieve their dream in some shape or form, like Naruto becoming Hokage, for example. Currently, in the manga, Asta is a Senior Magic Knight, one step off from being a Captain. However, the manga is now in its final arc/saga, so unless the manga does a complete 180 and kills Asta off, it’s probably a safe bet to assume he’ll become the Wizard King at the end of it.

Will Black Clover get a Sequel?

If we’re basing Black Clover off of Naruto, to which it shares a lot of similarities, it could be possible the series might get a sequel in some shape or fashion. After the events of Naruto, the Boruto franchise commenced, following Naruto’s son, Boruto (who could’ve guessed).

It’s been teased multiple times throughout Black Clover that Asta may end up with Noelle as the main love interest, so a possible sequel series following their child is a strong possibility. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, since the current series has yet to conclude, so we still have a long way to go before we start thinking about a sequel — though we wouldn’t be opposed to one if it were to be announced!

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not Asta becomes the Wizard King in Black Clover. Be sure to check out our latest Black Clover guides, like whether or not Julius Novachrono is a devil or who Asta’s father is.

