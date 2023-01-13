COD Mobile: What is the Stim Shot and How To Unlock It

Image source: Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Reawakening is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring a new piece of equipment called Stim Shot. If you’ve played any Call of Duty title before, you must have used Stim Shot once in your matches. However, if you’re new to the Call of Duty franchise and wondering what the Stim Shot is and how to unlock it in COD Mobile, here’s a comprehensive guide.

COD Mobile Stim Shot, Explained

Image source: Activision

The Stim Shot is a piece of tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Mobile, which increases health regen and movement speed for a short duration. However, this effect can vary depending on the Call of Duty game you’re playing. For instance, Stim Shot heals faster and more often while maintaining control of your weapon in Black Ops 4. In fact, in Modern Warfare 2, the Stim was also known as Medical Syringe during the open beta testing.

How To Unlock Stim Shot in COD Mobile

Image source: Activision

The only way to unlock the Stim Shot in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) is by reaching tier 14 in the Reawakening battle pass. It’s worth noting that the Stim Shot is a part of the battle pass’ free variant. Therefore, players don’t have to spend any real cash in order to unlock it.

However, reaching tier 14 isn’t easy, as it requires players to rack up a massive amount of battle pass XP. Therefore, completing daily missions and participating in seasonal challenges is highly recommended to earn plenty of XP quickly.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the COD Mobile Stim Shot in Season 1 (2023). Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like the best Call of Duty games: all 19 ranked and a look at season 1 (2023) weapon balance adjustments. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

Related Posts