All COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) Weapon Balance Changes (Nerfs & Buffs)

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 (2023): Reawakening is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) weapon balance changes.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)

In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023), everyone’s beloved M13 has received another round of buff. As a result, the reload time, flinch resistance, and ADS time has been drastically improved. Besides this, PKM’s ADS movement speed and time have been reduced from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s and 560ms to 520ms, respectively.

CODM Season 1 2023 Balance Changes

These changes also apply to BR unless stated otherwise.#callofdutymobile #codmobile #CODm #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/l1Gyij7wFg — Leakers On Duty (@LeakersOnDuty) January 5, 2023

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 1 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:

Buffs

KN44

Improved chest multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x

Improved ADS accuracy from 17(4) to 16(4) (~7.18 to ~7.4)

HVK-30

Improved upper arm multiplier from 1x to 1.2x

Large Caliber Improved upper arm multiplier from 1.2 to 1.4x

Improved damage profile from 23-22-18-1

DR-H (MP only)

Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22-36 to 0-14-20-24-36

Improved ADS BSA from 25(14) to 19(11) (=5.38 to =6.73)

M13

Improved reload time from 1.58s to 1.43s

Improved flinch resistance from 0.8 to 0.67

Improved ADS time from 260ms to 250ms

Oden

Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.05x

Improved bullet velocity from 700m/s to 850m/s

Artic .50

Stopper Power Reload Decreased ADS time penalty from 20% to 13% Improved damage profile from 85-80 to 90-85



PKM

Improved ADS movement speed from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s

Improved ADS time from 560ms to 520ms

QQ9

Improved range profile from 0-10-15-20 to 0-11-16-20

10mm Reload Improved damage profile from 26-22-17-15 to 26-23-17-15



Switchblade X9

Improved range profile from 0-10-15-22 to 0-10-17-22

RUS-79u

Improved ADS time from 240ms to 220ms

HS2126

Decreased the time between bursts from 533ms to 383ms

SP-R 208

.300 Reload Improved damage profile from 77-72-73 to 77-73 Improved range from 0-24-48 to 0-24



J358

Improved range profile from 0-18-20-35 to 0-18-30-50

Improved reload time from 1.84s to 1.57s

Renetti

Decreased the time between bursts from 345ms to 300ms

Shorty

Improved range profile from 24-15-13-12 to 25-16-13-12

Slug Reload Improved damage profile from 104-87-85-52 to 105-88-85-52



L-CAR 9

Improved damage profile from 25-22-15 to 26-22-15

Improved range profile from 0-6-12 to 0-8-14

DR-H (BR only)

Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22 to 0-14-20-24

ASM10

Improved range from 0-14-32 to 0-16-32

Ranger Barrel and Marksman Barrel Improved range bonus from 20% to 25% (Ranger Barrel) Improved range bonus from 27.5% to 33% (Marksman Barrel)



LK24

Improved damage profile from 26-23-19 to 26-24-19 (MP only)

Improved damage profile from 26-23 to 29-24 (BR only)

ASVAL

Improved the stability of the recoil animation

Decreased the intensity of the firing animation (visual shake)

Chicom

Decreased horizontal recoil

Improved damage profile from 28-25-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (MP only)

Improved damage profile from 30-24-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (BR only)

KSP 45

Improved range from 0-11-21 to 0-13-21

Cordite (BR only)

Improved damage profile from 25-22-19-18-16 to 26-23-19-18

PPSh-41 (BR only)

Improved damage profile from 23-21-19-17 to 24-22-19-17

Death Machine

Chest multiplier improved from 1x to 1.2x

Initial fire rate improved from 500 RPM to 600 RPM

War Machine

Improved explosive radius from 4.5m to 5m

Improved minimum blast damage from 50 to 80

Restock

Improved item recharge from 25s to 20s

Launcher Plus

Improved reserve ammo bonus from +1 to +2

Nerfs

Melee

Decreased overall lunge distance

All melees will now have the same lunge distance of 1.3m (MP only)

TAK-5

Decreased HP bonus from 70 to 50

Decreased charge rate

Reactor Core

Decreased mobility when skill is active

Ballista EM3

Decreased detection range from 25m to 20m

Decreased damage range from 25m to 22m

UAV

Decreased overall duration

Flak Jacket

Decreased damage reduction from 150 to 50

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

