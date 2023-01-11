All COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) Weapon Balance Changes (Nerfs & Buffs)
A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 (2023): Reawakening is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) weapon balance changes.
All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)
In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023), everyone’s beloved M13 has received another round of buff. As a result, the reload time, flinch resistance, and ADS time has been drastically improved. Besides this, PKM’s ADS movement speed and time have been reduced from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s and 560ms to 520ms, respectively.
There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 1 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:
Buffs
KN44
- Improved chest multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Improved ADS accuracy from 17(4) to 16(4) (~7.18 to ~7.4)
HVK-30
- Improved upper arm multiplier from 1x to 1.2x
- Large Caliber
- Improved upper arm multiplier from 1.2 to 1.4x
- Improved damage profile from 23-22-18-1
DR-H (MP only)
- Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22-36 to 0-14-20-24-36
- Improved ADS BSA from 25(14) to 19(11) (=5.38 to =6.73)
M13
- Improved reload time from 1.58s to 1.43s
- Improved flinch resistance from 0.8 to 0.67
- Improved ADS time from 260ms to 250ms
Oden
- Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.05x
- Improved bullet velocity from 700m/s to 850m/s
Artic .50
- Stopper Power Reload
- Decreased ADS time penalty from 20% to 13%
- Improved damage profile from 85-80 to 90-85
PKM
- Improved ADS movement speed from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s
- Improved ADS time from 560ms to 520ms
QQ9
- Improved range profile from 0-10-15-20 to 0-11-16-20
- 10mm Reload
- Improved damage profile from 26-22-17-15 to 26-23-17-15
Switchblade X9
- Improved range profile from 0-10-15-22 to 0-10-17-22
RUS-79u
- Improved ADS time from 240ms to 220ms
HS2126
- Decreased the time between bursts from 533ms to 383ms
SP-R 208
- .300 Reload
- Improved damage profile from 77-72-73 to 77-73
- Improved range from 0-24-48 to 0-24
J358
- Improved range profile from 0-18-20-35 to 0-18-30-50
- Improved reload time from 1.84s to 1.57s
Renetti
- Decreased the time between bursts from 345ms to 300ms
Shorty
- Improved range profile from 24-15-13-12 to 25-16-13-12
- Slug Reload
- Improved damage profile from 104-87-85-52 to 105-88-85-52
L-CAR 9
- Improved damage profile from 25-22-15 to 26-22-15
- Improved range profile from 0-6-12 to 0-8-14
DR-H (BR only)
- Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22 to 0-14-20-24
ASM10
- Improved range from 0-14-32 to 0-16-32
- Ranger Barrel and Marksman Barrel
- Improved range bonus from 20% to 25% (Ranger Barrel)
- Improved range bonus from 27.5% to 33% (Marksman Barrel)
LK24
- Improved damage profile from 26-23-19 to 26-24-19 (MP only)
- Improved damage profile from 26-23 to 29-24 (BR only)
ASVAL
- Improved the stability of the recoil animation
- Decreased the intensity of the firing animation (visual shake)
Chicom
- Decreased horizontal recoil
- Improved damage profile from 28-25-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (MP only)
- Improved damage profile from 30-24-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (BR only)
KSP 45
- Improved range from 0-11-21 to 0-13-21
Cordite (BR only)
- Improved damage profile from 25-22-19-18-16 to 26-23-19-18
PPSh-41 (BR only)
- Improved damage profile from 23-21-19-17 to 24-22-19-17
Death Machine
- Chest multiplier improved from 1x to 1.2x
- Initial fire rate improved from 500 RPM to 600 RPM
War Machine
- Improved explosive radius from 4.5m to 5m
- Improved minimum blast damage from 50 to 80
Restock
- Improved item recharge from 25s to 20s
Launcher Plus
- Improved reserve ammo bonus from +1 to +2
Nerfs
Melee
- Decreased overall lunge distance
- All melees will now have the same lunge distance of 1.3m (MP only)
TAK-5
- Decreased HP bonus from 70 to 50
- Decreased charge rate
Reactor Core
- Decreased mobility when skill is active
Ballista EM3
- Decreased detection range from 25m to 20m
- Decreased damage range from 25m to 22m
UAV
- Decreased overall duration
Flak Jacket
- Decreased damage reduction from 150 to 50
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.
- All COD Mobile Season 11 Weapon Balance Changes (Nerfs & Buffs)
- COD Mobile Season 11 – Release Date, Time & Battle Pass
- COD Mobile Season 10 Redeem Codes – Free Skins, Operators & More
- COD Mobile Season 10: Weapon Balance Changes
- Best Guns in COD Mobile 2022