All COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) Weapon Balance Changes (Nerfs & Buffs)

COD Mobile Season Reawakening
Image source: Activision
A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening.

A look at weapon nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 (2023): Reawakening is almost here, packed with a bunch of new weapons, operators, maps, and a brand-new battle pass. Alongside the new content, the developers will introduce several weapon balance changes to nerf and buff the unbalanced guns. With that said, here’s a detailed breakdown of COD Mobile Season 1 (2023) weapon balance changes.

All Weapon Balance Changes in COD Mobile Season 1 (2023)

Image source: Activision

In COD Mobile Season 1 (2023), everyone’s beloved M13 has received another round of buff. As a result, the reload time, flinch resistance, and ADS time has been drastically improved. Besides this, PKM’s ADS movement speed and time have been reduced from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s and 560ms to 520ms, respectively.

There are also a number of changes to other COD Mobile weapons in Season 1 (2023) that have been leaked by a reliable data miner, LeakersOnDuty. You can check out all the changes below:

Buffs

KN44

  • Improved chest multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x
  • Improved ADS accuracy from 17(4) to 16(4) (~7.18 to ~7.4)

HVK-30

  • Improved upper arm multiplier from 1x to 1.2x
  • Large Caliber
    • Improved upper arm multiplier from 1.2 to 1.4x
  • Improved damage profile from 23-22-18-1

DR-H (MP only)

  • Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22-36 to 0-14-20-24-36
  • Improved ADS BSA from 25(14) to 19(11) (=5.38 to =6.73)

M13

  • Improved reload time from 1.58s to 1.43s
  • Improved flinch resistance from 0.8 to 0.67
  • Improved ADS time from 260ms to 250ms

Oden

  • Improved arm multiplier from 1x to 1.05x
  • Improved bullet velocity from 700m/s to 850m/s

Artic .50

  • Stopper Power Reload
    • Decreased ADS time penalty from 20% to 13%
    • Improved damage profile from 85-80 to 90-85

PKM

  • Improved ADS movement speed from 1.44m/s to 2.26m/s
  • Improved ADS time from 560ms to 520ms

QQ9

  • Improved range profile from 0-10-15-20 to 0-11-16-20
  • 10mm Reload
    • Improved damage profile from 26-22-17-15 to 26-23-17-15

Switchblade X9

  • Improved range profile from 0-10-15-22 to 0-10-17-22

RUS-79u

  • Improved ADS time from 240ms to 220ms

HS2126

  • Decreased the time between bursts from 533ms to 383ms

SP-R 208

  • .300 Reload
    • Improved damage profile from 77-72-73 to 77-73
    • Improved range from 0-24-48 to 0-24

J358

  • Improved range profile from 0-18-20-35 to 0-18-30-50
  • Improved reload time from 1.84s to 1.57s

Renetti

  • Decreased the time between bursts from 345ms to 300ms

Shorty

  • Improved range profile from 24-15-13-12 to 25-16-13-12
  • Slug Reload
    • Improved damage profile from 104-87-85-52 to 105-88-85-52

L-CAR 9

  • Improved damage profile from 25-22-15 to 26-22-15
  • Improved range profile from 0-6-12 to 0-8-14

DR-H (BR only)

  • Adjusted range profile from 0-10-19-22 to 0-14-20-24

ASM10

  • Improved range from 0-14-32 to 0-16-32
  • Ranger Barrel and Marksman Barrel
    • Improved range bonus from 20% to 25% (Ranger Barrel)
    • Improved range bonus from 27.5% to 33% (Marksman Barrel)

LK24

  • Improved damage profile from 26-23-19 to 26-24-19 (MP only)
  • Improved damage profile from 26-23 to 29-24 (BR only)

ASVAL

  • Improved the stability of the recoil animation
  • Decreased the intensity of the firing animation (visual shake)

Chicom

  • Decreased horizontal recoil
  • Improved damage profile from 28-25-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (MP only)
  • Improved damage profile from 30-24-20-17 to 32-25-20-17 (BR only)

KSP 45

  • Improved range from 0-11-21 to 0-13-21

Cordite (BR only)

  • Improved damage profile from 25-22-19-18-16 to 26-23-19-18

PPSh-41 (BR only)

  • Improved damage profile from 23-21-19-17 to 24-22-19-17

Death Machine

  • Chest multiplier improved from 1x to 1.2x
  • Initial fire rate improved from 500 RPM to 600 RPM

War Machine

  • Improved explosive radius from 4.5m to 5m
  • Improved minimum blast damage from 50 to 80

Restock

  • Improved item recharge from 25s to 20s

Launcher Plus

  • Improved reserve ammo bonus from +1 to +2

Nerfs

Melee

  • Decreased overall lunge distance
  • All melees will now have the same lunge distance of 1.3m (MP only)

TAK-5

  • Decreased HP bonus from 70 to 50
  • Decreased charge rate

Reactor Core

  • Decreased mobility when skill is active

Ballista EM3

  • Decreased detection range from 25m to 20m
  • Decreased damage range from 25m to 22m

UAV

  • Decreased overall duration

Flak Jacket

  • Decreased damage reduction from 150 to 50

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 1: Reawakening weapon balance changes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

