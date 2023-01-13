Is Zombie Mode Returning to COD Mobile in Season 1 (2023)

The Zombies mode has become a bit of a fan-favorite in Call of Duty games ever since its inception in World at War all those years ago. Fast forward to 2022, and Call of Duty Mobile Zombies has been giving players the chance to take down the undead on-the-go, no matter where they are.

Is CoD Mobile Zombies Coming Back in Season 1 (2023)

Call of Duty: Mobile players will be glad to know that Super Attack of the Undead, also known as Zombie mode, is returning with Season 1: 2023 Reawakening update. The Zombie mode will be released in the game on January 18 at 4 PM PT, with an updated version of Super Attack of the Undead that reflects the Season’s Lunar New Year theme. As a result, players will see a new set of character models, abilities for the infected and survivors, plus support for additional maps.

How to Play Zombies in CoD Mobile

When Zombies is available in CoD Mobile, you can start searching for a game and playing by following the steps below:

Select ‘Events’ from the right-hand side of the Multiplayer screen. Tap ‘Featured’ Select the ‘Undead Siege’ mode from the options that appear. Tap ‘Start’ to begin searching, or start a game if you’re already in a lobby with three other players.

Can You Play CoD Mobile Zombies Solo?

Zombies cannot be played solo on CoD Mobile and therefore requires you to either start searching for a game with friends, or matchmaking publicly.

We’re sorry we had to be the bearers of bad news for Call of Duty Mobile Zombies fans this time around. But be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more guides, news and reviews on everything video games.

