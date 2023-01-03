Image Source: Netflix

Netflix’s Kaleidoscope offers a new experience where viewers can watch the heist series in a randomized order. You’ll be able to pick any of the colored titled episodes, like Violet or Green, to begin this crime-based journey at a randomized point in the story and decide on your next segment to dive deeper into the timeline. However, since there are so many ways to do this technique, we’ll show you the best Kaleidoscope watch order on Netflix.

What Is the Best Kaleidoscope Watch Order on Netflix?

The timeline of Netflix’s Kaleidoscope spans over 24 years and follows the story of a group of misfits as they plan a complex heist. Some episodes focus on the beginning of the characters’ arcs, while others portray the aftermath of the events.

Each storyline should give you enough information to understand what is currently happening in the narrative, and there isn’t necessarily a wrong way in the episode decision process. But, keep in mind that there is a general rule to end the series with the White episode because it showcases the most crucial aspect, the heist.

If you are unsure of how to start the show, here is the best Kaleidoscope watch order:

Yellow (6 weeks before the heist) Violet (24 years before) Green (7 years before) Orange (3 weeks before) Blue (5 days before) Red (The morning after the heist) Pink (6 months after) White (The heist)

The Yellow arc of Kaleidoscope is an excellent first choice since it shows viewers how Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) forms the group for the heist. In addition, this episode will give you a better understanding of all the characters and their plans without many details that could spoil other storylines.

Then, you can watch Violet and Green to see the group’s backstory and what made them into the people they are in the future. After that, viewers can watch the events that unfold just before the heist with Orange and Blue.

Despite being set in the heist’s aftermath, it’s best to watch Red and Pink to follow the general rule of keeping White for the last arc. You may be confused at some points, but the finale should answer any lingering questions.

Of course, there are other ways to watch Kaleidoscope if you prefer something else. Fortunately, Netflix has provided fans with alternative methods, such as chronological order, Tarantino film style, Orange is the Black timeline technique, and the classic detective story.

For chronological order, you can follow this format:

Violet Green Yellow Orange Blue White Red Pink

As for the classic detective story method, viewers can do this watch order:

Orange Green Violet Red Yellow Blue White Pink

To see additional information about the watch order, here are alternative techniques from Netflix:

That’s everything you need to know about the best watch order for Kaleidoscope. For more Netflix content, you can explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about Glass Onion, The Witcher: Blood Origin, one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of the year, and a Stranger Things anime spin-off.

