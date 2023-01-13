Beast Ball Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Beast Balls first made their appearance in Generation VII, specifically designed to capture Ultra Beasts, and utterly ineffectual on regular wild Pokemon. Strangely enough, they’ve made a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, despite the lack of Ultra Beasts. In the likely event that Ultra Beasts appear in future DLC, you’ll want to be prepared, so here’s every Beast Ball location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Obtain Beast Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Beast Balls are exceedingly rare in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, considering they cannot be purchased at any of the in-game stores. There are currently two ways of obtaining Beast Balls in the game.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After you’ve beaten Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with every Gym Leader, you can participate in the Academy Ace Tournament. Once that’s said and done, you can do it again, as many times as you want, and for doing so (and winning), you’ll be rewarded with goodies such as Beast Balls.

However, the rewards are random, and according to Serebii.net, Beast Balls only have a 0.1% of being awarded to trainers for completing the tournament.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

For a guaranteed method, you can get a Beast Ball by completing the Pokedex. That means catching all 400 Pokemon, opening the Pokedex, and pressing X to access the rewards system. It’s definitely worth doing not just for the Beast Ball, but for obtaining the Shiny Charm, too.

Unfortunately, you only get a single Beast Ball through this way, so if you plan to amass a collection of Beast Balls before they actually become useful, you’ll be running the Academy Ace Tournament a lot.

With that, you have everything you need to know on every Beast Ball location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since you’ll have the game completed anyway, discover 8 things to do after beating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re big on competitive play, find out here if Terastallization is legal in ranked battles.

Related Posts