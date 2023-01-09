Are Vash & Knives Related in Trigun Stampede? Answered

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Orange Co.

Trigun Stampede is one of the action-packed anime adventures to debut in January 2023, kicking the year off with an intergalactic bang. The series has some very unique and interesting characters, from the goofy bounty hunter protagonist, Vash, to the mysterious antagonist, Knives Millions. However, these two may have more history behind them than you initially think. Heres everything you need to know about if Vash and Knives are related in Trigun Stampede.

Are Vash & Knives Related? Trigun Stampede History, Explained

If you’ve began watching Trigun Stampede, you may have already noticed that there seems to be more than what’s mentioned on the surface when it comes to Vash and Knives, with hints that the two may have a history with one another, or even a biological connection.

As it turns out, yes, Vash and Knives are related. In fact, they’re twin brothers, with Knives being the elder twin of the two. Remember that other little boy that accompanies Vash in the escape pod? The one that has the same terrible haircut as young Vash? Well, yep. That’s Nai, Vash’s twin brother, aka Knives Million, the series antagonist.

This is confirmed by Vash himself, after Meryl and her partner interrogate him about what scares him. In response to this, Vash simply states “I have a brother” – Yikes, sounds like their relationships is on rocky terms, at best. However, what kind of intergalactic bounty-hunting, shooting and ‘sploding kind of story would it be if we didn’t have the classic sibling rivalry, good vs evil thing going on? I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely excited for the inevitable clashes between Vash and Knives that are sure to come.

