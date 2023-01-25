Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Anna has been a staple of the Fire Emblem franchise, dating all the way back to her cameo as a shopkeeper in the original title. Though she has always maintained her merchant ways, in more recent entries, she hasn’t been above picking up a weapon and dealing in a new trade: pain! She’s back again in Fire Emblem Engage, so if you want this rebellious retailer on your squad, you’ll want to learn Anna’s best class in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Recruit Anna in Fire Emblem Engage, Explained

Anna will become available following completion of chapter 6. At this time, an additional Paralogue will unlock titled the Mysterious Merchant. This map is crawling with thieves, eager to loot the chests in the center. Anna has taken refuge inside the chest in the middle, and only has a few turns before she is found out and must fend off the attackers.

Anna starts as an Ally unit who will move independently (and sometimes recklessly) until spoken to by Alear, at which point she can be recruited. Although she can hold her own for a little while, it’s best to get her under control as soon as possible, to prevent her from putting herself — and you — in a dangerous situation. Whose kid is this?? Guess she’s yours, now.

Should You Reclass Anna in Fire Emblem Engage?

Once you’ve added Anna to your ranks, you might be a little underwhelmed by her talents. Her personal skill, Make a Killing, gives her a chance of receiving gold upon slaying an enemy based on her Luck, but she is otherwise an unspectacular Axe Fighter.

Annas of the past have wielded axes much more effectively than this, could this younger version be relegated to the sidelines forevermore? Is she Fire Emblem Engage’s new Stahl?

To dismiss her is a fool’s errand, as Anna has an unexpected trick up her sleeve: she has the highest Magic growth in the game, a staggering 50%. For this reason, she practically demands a re-class to a Mystical variation, though this requires a bit of grinding to get her to at least level 10 and using a Second Seal on her to trade in her axe for a tome.

You’ll also have to boost her appropriate weapon proficiency to at least standard before she can re-class; Micaiah is the best Emblem candidate for this, boosting both Tomes (level 9) and Staves (level 3). Bond Anna and Micaiah in order to set her up for an exciting career change as a magician. If you’d rather speed up the initial transition, Celica is an alternative option: though she does not have Staves on offer, her Tome boost occurs earlier (level 6).

What Should You Re-Class Anna To in Fire Emblem Engage?

Because of the aforementioned growth potential in Magic, re-classing to a Mage with an eventual promotion to Sage is the most natural fit. Paired with her impressive Speed, a well-trained Anna can go from lackluster melee grunt to all-powerful sorceress in short time. A squad with a high concentration of Mystical units will best benefit the Sage, considering their Spell Harmony skill triggers based on the amount of surrounding Tome wielders.

If you’d prefer for her to focus more on the clerical aspect, High Priest is also a suitable choice, allowing her to keep herself patched up with Self-Healing. It’s a more defensive build, at the cost of the sheer damage output of the Sage.

Mage Knight is also a possibility, though not as appealing as the previous two, keeping her tied to Axes as her physical attack. Should you be desperate for cavalry units and convinced that her abilities with the Tome is enough to get by with, you might elect for this promotion instead.

If you’re convinced that you’ve already got enough Mystical units, Anna can opt for a different mounted route, and pursue her interests as a Wolf Knight. The increased movement is a blessing, and she can sometimes mask her lacking damage output with her high Dexterity. Funnily enough, Micaiah is another solid option for this, as she also boosts Knives (level 6). Else, Leif is a jack-of-all-trades who will pay off with Knives at level 4.

These are just a few options for Anna’s best class in Fire Emblem Engage. Depending on your team composition and playstyle, you may go in an entirely different direction, so give this enterprising lass a go and see what comes of it! For more on Fire Emblem Engage, the links below will surely pay off (one last merchant joke for the road).

