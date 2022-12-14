Who Visited Aki in the Hospital in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Image Source: MAPPA

Episode 10 details the fallout of the assault on Special Division 4 and the death of Himeno and other Devil Hunters. As Aki Hayakawa – injured but among the surviving members – wrestles with his sadness from a hospital bed, he receives visits from Denji, Power, Devil Hunters from Kyoto, and an unnamed woman bearing letters. But who is Aki’s mysterious visitor in the hospital and why did she come? We’ve got answers.

What Was in the Visitor’s Letters in Chainsaw Man?

Aki’s visitor at the hospital is Himeno’s younger sister who bears no name both in the anime and the manga. With her, she brings a number of letters she received from Himeno over the years, many of which mention Aki himself.

As Kurose and Tendo walk Aki down the hallway of captured Devils later in the episode, Kurose inquires about her visit, asking if she “left him have it”. To the contrary, Aki reveals Himeno’s sister’s visit was not one of bad blood or anger, but instead a rather tragic (albeit bittersweet) moment for the grief-stricken hunter.

In a select letter, Aki reads that Himeno was trying desperately to get him to quit Public Safety and move to the private sector with her, and that her care and concern for him extended far beyond what she showed publicly before she died. The revelation unearths Aki’s similar feelings for her, ones that he tried to keep buried deep down. Himeno’s letters, her admissions from the grave, make the pain of her loss that much more difficult for Aki to bear.

That’s the answer to who visited Aki in the hospital in Episode 10 of Chainsaw Man. Be sure to check out more of our Chainsaw Man content like who is the Future Devil, and what kind of Fiend is Power?

