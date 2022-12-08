Who is The Voice Actor of Wanderer in Genshin Impact? Answered

Image source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse has finally launched the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, which brought two new playable characters to the world of Tevyat. One of them, in particular, is Wanderer, a 5-Star Anemo Catalyst user. Like the other Genshin Impact characters, Wanderer’s voice lines are portrayed by two different voice-over artists, and many fans are curious to know about these voice actors. In this guide, we’ll show you who are the voice actors of Wanderer in Genshin Impact.

Patrick Pedraza – Wanderer (English)

Patrick Pedraza, the dubbing artist behind Carlos Kitbash, is portraying Wanderer’s role in Genshin Impact. If you weren’t aware, Patrick has already played the Scaramouche role, an infamous Genshin Impact boss who was introduced back in the 3.2 version.

Apart from this, Patrick is well-known for his roles in TV shows and video Games like Yun from Onyx Equinox, Carlos Kitbash from Rescue Heroes, and Gus from Brawl Stars. Want to know more about Patrick Pedraza? Make sure to visit his website and check out his amazing content on YouTube.

Kakihara Tetsuya – Wanderer (Japanese)

Born in 1982, Tetsuya Kakihara is a male Japanese voice actress currently affiliated with Kiramune, a music label by Bandai Visual and Lantis. Yukari stepped into the voice-over industry in 2003 after attending Amusement Media Academy in 2001.

Since then, he has played an array of prominent roles in movies and video games like Natsu Dragneel from the anime Fairy Tail, Shin from the PSP game series Amnesia, K1-B0 from Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, and Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Apart from his notable voice-over work, Kakihara has released two full albums, five mini-albums, and six singles. As a result of his hard work, he was honoured with Best Male Newcomer/Rookie award for his performance at the first Seiyu Awards in 2007

That’s everything you need to know about Wanderer voice actors in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like the Scaramouche Boss location in Genshin Impact and the best Wanderer (Scaramouche) build in Genshin Impact.

