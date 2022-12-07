Best Wanderer (Scaramouche) Build in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.3 version has officially kicked off with a brand new 5-star Anemo character known as Wanderer, AKA Scaramouche. Wanderer uses a catalyst as the primary weapon in the battle, and if you weren’t aware, the character has already made multiple appearances in Genshin Impact. If you’re wondering what’s the best Scaramouche/Wanderer build, then our Genshin Impact guide will help you to figure out the best weapons, artifact set, and team composition for this new character.

Best Scaramouche and Wanderer Build in Genshin Impact

The new Wanderer character is known for his strengths, like the ability to provide consistent Anemo DMG, Swirls, the unique skill of dealing DMG even when dodging, and elemental skill with no cooldown.

However, it’s also worth noting that Wanderer is pretty expensive to build since all Talents are required. With that in mind, here’s a detailed breakdown of the best Wanderer build.

Wanderer Best Weapon

Image source: HoYoverse

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance is the perfect pick for Wanderer’s main DPS role. It’s a 5-star Catalyst, which is a bell crafted of deep sapphire and sterling silver. Its echoes are as crisp as they are distant.

When using this weapon, Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%.

Here’s a look at the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance stats:

Base ATK : 48

: 48 Bonus Effect : CRIT DMG +?%

: CRIT DMG +?% How To Obtain: Epitome Invocation 3.3 Phase 1

Epitome Invocation 3.3 Phase 1 Lvl. 90 Base ATK : 674

: 674 Lvl. 90 Bonus Stat: Energy recharge +44.1%

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Tulaytullah’s Remembrance. If you fail to pull out the weapon’s banner, we recommend pairing Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds or Memory of Dust with Wanderer.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Bonus ATK : 46

: 46 Skill Effect: Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, the character wielding this weapon will gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks.

Memory of Dust

Bonus Stat : 46

: 46 Skill Effect: Memory of Dust’s passive skill is called “Golden Majesty.” The passive increases Shield Strength and stacks ATK boosts as the character hits enemies. So long as the character is shielded, they will also gain double the ATK bonuses.

Best Artifact Set For Wanderer

Image source: HoYoverse

Desert Pavilion Chronicle (4-piece) is the best artifact set for Scaramouche (Wanderer), which can be obtained in the newest domain in Sumeru for Version 3.3, City of Gold. The best alternative to this artifact set is Viridescent Venerer (4-piece) if you don’t have the former unlocked.

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

2-Piece Bonus: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

Viridescent Venerer

2-Piece Bonus: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Wanderer Best Team Compositions

Image source: HoYoverse

To get the most out of the Wanderer, we highly recommend including at least one Pyro and Cyro character, which allows the squad to enhance the Pyro’s attack rate and Cyro’s Crit rate. Here’s our take on the best team composition for Wanderer.

Composition 1

Wanderer: Main DPS

Main DPS Faruzan: Support

Support Yelan: Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Bennett: Heal

Composition 2

Scaramouche (Wanderer): Main DPS

Main DPS Faruzan: Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Bennett: Support

Support Layla: Support

That’s everything you need to know about the best Wanderer (Scaramouche) build in Genshin Impact. Scaramouche (Wanderer) appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to Pre-Install Genshin Impact 3.3 update & download size, the best Genshin Impact presets, and more.

Related Posts