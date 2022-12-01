Where to Find Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Murkrow is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Insomnia, which protects the user from being poisoned. Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow with Dusk Stone, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here.

How to Catch Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While there are multiple locations where you can find Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the best place to catch this Pokemon is the eastern province of the Paldea region. Apart from this, it would be best if you also head to the following locations to find Murkrow:

Asado Desert

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Two)

Glaseado Mountain

Los Platos

Montenevera

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

West Province(Area Two)

If you’re planning to battle with Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to electric, ice, rock, and fairy-type Pokemon. Besides this, Murkrow resists grass, ghost, and dark and is immune to ground and psychic-type Pokemon.

Murkrow Stats and Abilities

Murkrow has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Insomnia The user cannot fall asleep. Super Luck Increases the critical hit ratio of moves by one stage. Prankster

(Hidden) Increases the Speed priority of status moves by 1. Moves affected by this ability are ineffective against Dark-type opponents.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP: 60

Attack: 85

Defense: 42

Special Attack: 85

Special Defense: 42

Speed: 91

Total Combat Points: 405

That’s everything you need to know about finding Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

