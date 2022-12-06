Where To Catch Passimian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Passimian is an athletic Pokemon with a cool signature ability and a diverse move pool. You’re probably wondering how to find this Pokemon, so here’s everything you need to know about where to catch Passimian in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Passimian Location

Passimian is a Pokemon Violet exclusive, and Pokemon Scarlet players will have to trade for one. This Pokemon’s habitat is primarily Tagtree Thicket (see below screenshot), and you’ll find a group of them together even though it says rarely seen. Passimian has high Attack, so be careful when catching it that your False Swiper or Special Condition Pokemon doesn’t get knocked out early.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Passimian’s signature ability is Receiver, which gives it the ability of an ally Pokemon that faints. One cool way to use this ability is with Meowscarada to gain the ability Protean. Then you can use Seed Bomb, Knock Off, and Rock Slide with STAB for a ton of damage – other good moves to teach Passimian are Close Combat and U-Turn.

If you’re looking for a surprise, see what happens when Tatsugiri is knocked out and Passimian gains the ability Commander. Does it climb into Dondozo’s mouth? Do Order Up stat boosts work? The possibilities are endless with Receiver.

That’s everything we have on catching Passimian in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how the weather works, where to catch Glimmet, and the top 10 rare Pokemon.

