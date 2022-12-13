Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has officially kicked off following the release of the 23.10 update. As always, this year’s Winterfest event comes with a plethora of surprises in the form of presents that can be collected from the Cozy Lodge. A total of 17 skins and cosmetics are up for grabs over the course of Winterfest 2022. On that note, if you’re curious to know what’s inside the every Fortnite Winterfest 2022 present, then we’ve got you covered with the full list of rewards.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Presents & What’s Inside Each One

Starting December 13 at 9:15 AM ET, players can unwrap a new Present at the Lodge every day for 14 days. In these 14 Presents, 17 items are wrapped up in total, including two Outfits, two Gliders, two Wraps, three Lobby Tracks, three Sprays, plus a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Contrail, Emote, and Emoticon.

Here’s an overview of what’s inside every Fortnite Winterfest 2022 present:

#1 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Sledgecracker Harvesting Tool

#2 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Season’s Guffings Spray

#3 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Boom Bauble Emote

#4 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Lil Prancer Emote

#5 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: 3x weapon wraps

#6 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Rip and Tear 2016 Music

#7 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Har-Har-Har Glider

#8 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Arctic Adeline

#9 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Ribbon Trail

#10 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: When the Wind Blows Music

#11 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Gringle Gift Wrap

#12 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Fa-La-La-Llama Back Bling

#13 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Wintry Whirligig Glider

#14 Present

Image source: Twinfinite via HypeX

Reward: Sled Ready Guff

Please Note: You can open only one present every 24 hours

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Fortnite-related content like all leaked skins and cosmetics in the 23.10 update, how to get Beast Brella Umbrella in Fortnite, and more.

