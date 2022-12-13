What’s Inside Every Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present
All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Presents Opened!
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has officially kicked off following the release of the 23.10 update. As always, this year’s Winterfest event comes with a plethora of surprises in the form of presents that can be collected from the Cozy Lodge. A total of 17 skins and cosmetics are up for grabs over the course of Winterfest 2022. On that note, if you’re curious to know what’s inside the every Fortnite Winterfest 2022 present, then we’ve got you covered with the full list of rewards.
All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Presents & What’s Inside Each One
Starting December 13 at 9:15 AM ET, players can unwrap a new Present at the Lodge every day for 14 days. In these 14 Presents, 17 items are wrapped up in total, including two Outfits, two Gliders, two Wraps, three Lobby Tracks, three Sprays, plus a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Contrail, Emote, and Emoticon.
Here’s an overview of what’s inside every Fortnite Winterfest 2022 present:
#1 Present
- Reward: Sledgecracker Harvesting Tool
#2 Present
- Reward: Season’s Guffings Spray
#3 Present
- Reward: Boom Bauble Emote
#4 Present
- Reward: Lil Prancer Emote
#5 Present
- Reward: 3x weapon wraps
#6 Present
- Reward: Rip and Tear 2016 Music
#7 Present
- Reward: Har-Har-Har Glider
#8 Present
- Reward: Arctic Adeline
#9 Present
- Reward: Ribbon Trail
#10 Present
- Reward: When the Wind Blows Music
#11 Present
- Reward: Gringle Gift Wrap
#12 Present
- Reward: Fa-La-La-Llama Back Bling
#13 Present
- Reward: Wintry Whirligig Glider
#14 Present
- Reward: Sled Ready Guff
Please Note: You can open only one present every 24 hours
That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Fortnite-related content like all leaked skins and cosmetics in the 23.10 update, how to get Beast Brella Umbrella in Fortnite, and more.
