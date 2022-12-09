Top 10 Best Genius Invokation Character Cards in Genshin Impact

Screenshot via Twinfinite

When players begin the card-battling strategy game of Genshin Impact, they must build a team with offensive and defensive tactics to win various matches. Since there are so many members on the roster, however, it may be challenging to select the right characters for you. So, to help with this problem, we’ll show you the top 10 best Genius Invokation Characters cards in Genshin Impact.

Sucrose

Normal Attack: Deals 1 Anemo DMG.

Deals 1 Anemo DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Anemo DMG and the target forcibly switches to the previous character.

Deals 3 Anemo DMG and the target forcibly switches to the previous character. Elemental Burst: Deals 1 Anemo DMG and summons 1 Large Wind Spirit.

The Anemo user, Sucrose, is an excellent choice for a Character card because of her ability to hit multiple targets, differing from other characters that can only focus on one adversary at a time. Sucrose also has fewer Energy requirements for her Elemental Burst, Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75/Type II; therefore, players can consistently use this power to summon one Large Wind Spirit, a creature that damages an enemy at the End Phase.

Whenever a powerful opponent is on the field, you can perform Sucrose’s Elemental Skill to deal three Anemo DMG and force the target to switch over to the previous Active character. In return, this foe will not be able to attack you in the next round.

Diluc

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Pyro DMG and a +2 DMG upon the third use of this skill each round.

Deals 3 Pyro DMG and a +2 DMG upon the third use of this skill each round. Elemental Burst: Deals 8 Pyro DMG and the character gains Pyro Infusion.

Diluc is an unstoppable force who can take down enemies with a single strike. This character’s Searing Onslaught is one of the best Elemental Skills in Genius Invokation TCG since it can deal extra DMG when another element has inflicted an opponent. For instance, when his Pyro reacts to a Hydro user’s attack, it will produce the Vaporize reaction, resulting in +2 DMG on an opponent.

On top of this talent, Diluc’s Dawn Elemental Burst can quickly destroy the competition thanks to its high amount of Pyro DMG.

Noelle

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 1 Geo DMG and creates 1 Full Plate.

Deals 1 Geo DMG and creates 1 Full Plate. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Geo DMG and this character gains Sweeping Time.

Those who want to improve their defensive strategies should equip Noelle in their party due to her protective shields and boosts for Normal Attacks. When battling high-level foes, you can use her Breastplate Elemental Skill to deal one Geo DMG and create a Full Plate, activating two Shield points to your Active character. As a result, teammates will most likely not be affected by enemy attacks.

Noelle’s Elemental Burst takes things up a notch with the Sweeping Time ability, an enhancement that increases a Normal Attack’s strength and reduces its Geo dice cost.

Kamisato Ayaka

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Cryo DMG.

Deals 3 Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Cryo DMG and summons Frostflake Seki no To.

Deals 4 Cryo DMG and summons Frostflake Seki no To. Passive Skill: When switched to be the Active character, Ayaka gains Cryo Elemental Infusion.

Kamisato Ayaka has two valuable talents that can significantly damage the rival team. Her Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, inflicts four Cryo DMG and summons the Frostflake Seki no To, an additional attack specifically for the End Phase.

Ayaka is also one of the only Character cards with a Passive ability, where she can activate Cryo Elemental Infusion. This skill allows her to convert all her Physical DMG to Cryo DMG, increasing the chances of an Elemental Reaction with other user types.

Bennett

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Pyro DMG.

Deals 3 Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst: Deals 2 Pyro DMG and creates 1 Inspiration Field.

Bennett’s Normal Attack and Elemental Skill are nothing to write home about, but his Elemental Burst is undoubtedly one of the best in the game. With his Fantastic Voyage ability, he can cast an Inspiration Field, featuring offensive and defensive moves that can help when the character’s health bar is low. In particular, if Bennett’s HP is less than seven, the Inspiration Field will produce +2 additional DMG for his skill. Then, once the Skill DMG is finalized, it will heal the character when his HP is not greater than six.

Jean

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Anemo DMG and the target is forcibly switched to the next character.

Deals 3 Anemo DMG and the target is forcibly switched to the next character. Elemental Burst: Heals all your characters for 2 HP and summons 1 Dandelion Field.

Like Sucrose, Jean has the power to force a Character switch and hit all members of the opposing side with her Anemo element. In addition, this teammate excels in the support role because of her useful healing talents. For instance, Jean’s Elemental Burst of Dandelion Breeze restores 2 HP for allies, thus summoning the Dandelion Field. This field automatically injures an adversary and heals your Active character for two End Phases, making you last longer in battle.

Mona

Normal Attack: Deals 1 Hydro DMG.

Deals 1 Hydro DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 1 Hydro DMG and summons 1 Reflection.

Deals 1 Hydro DMG and summons 1 Reflection. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Hydro DMG and creates 1 Illusory Bubble.

Deals 4 Hydro DMG and creates 1 Illusory Bubble. Passive Skill: When you perform “Switch Character” while Mona is Active, this move is considered a “Fast Action.”

Despite Mona’s low attack levels, she has several unique effects, such as Mirror Reflection of Doom and Stellaris Phantasm. With the Mirror Reflection of Doom, players can decrease the DMG of an opponent’s attack and strike the enemy after the End Phase. Or, you can double the strength of Mona’s Stellaris Phantasm Elemental Burst by activating the Illusory Bubble.

When players need to switch to another character, Mona’s Passive ability will change the move to a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action. If you’re unfamiliar with this concept, Fast Actions are extremely valuable in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG since these do not automatically end your turn.

Ganyu

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG (Liutian Archery) or deals 2 Cryo DMG and 2 Piercing DMG to all opposing characters on Standby (Frostflake Arrow.)

Deals 2 Physical DMG (Liutian Archery) or deals 2 Cryo DMG and 2 Piercing DMG to all opposing characters on Standby (Frostflake Arrow.) Elemental Skill: Deals 1 Cryo DMG and creates 1 Ice Lotus.

Deals 1 Cryo DMG and creates 1 Ice Lotus. Elemental Burst: Deals 1 Cryo DMG, deals 1 Piercing DMG to all enemy Standby characters, and summons 1 Sacred Cryo Pearl.

Ganyu has a diverse set of Cryo skills that can either conjure a particular effect or deplete a foe’s health bar. Unlike other characters, she has two Normal Attacks: Liutian Archery and Frostflake Arrow. Liutian Archery is a standard move that inflicts Physical DMG, while Frostflake Arrow can hit all the members of the opposing team at the cost of five Elemental dice.

Besides these attacks, Ganyu can activate her Ice Lotus with her Elemental Skill to decrease DMG from rivals for a limited time. Furthermore, this character’s Celestial Showers Elemental Burst produces the Sacred Cryo Pearl, a brutal strike that injures all opponents after the End Phase.

Keqing

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 2 Electro DMG and creates 1 Lightning Strike.

Deals 2 Electro DMG and creates 1 Lightning Strike. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Electro DMG and 3 Piercing DMG to all opposing characters on Standby.

Keqing is an Electro sword-wielder who can eliminate the rival team with a few hits. Her Elemental Skill of Stellar Restoration unlocks the Lightning Stiletto Special Effect, an Event Card that switches Keqing to the Active position and grants her Electro Infusion. Furthermore, this character’s most deadly attack is her Starward Sword, an Elemental Burst that can wipe out all adversaries using both Electro and Piercing DMG.

Chonyun

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG.

Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Cryo DMG and creates 1 Chonghua Forest Field.

Deals 3 Cryo DMG and creates 1 Chonghua Forest Field. Elemental Burst: Deals 7 Cryo DMG.

If you’re looking for a heavy hitter in Genius Invokation TCG, Chonyun is a powerful character with various Cryo attacks and abilities. For example, players can use the Elemental Skill of Chonghua’s Layered Frost to bring down opponents while simultaneously creating a Chonngua Frost Field that converts Physical DMG to Cyro DMG. Moreover, this attack can cause a freezing effect when it mixes with Hydro, where the enemy won’t be able to move for one round.

But, of course, we can’t forget about his Cloud-Parting Elemental Burst due to its capability of inflicting seven Cryo DMG on an enemy.

That does it for our picks on the top 10 best Genius Invokation Character cards in Genshin Impact. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide about the best Faruzan build.

