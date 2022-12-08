How to Play and Win Genius Invokation TCG Mode in Genshin Impact

Featured Image Source: Screenshot via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 introduces a new challenging card game known as “Genius Invokation,” featuring a deck with popular characters of the series. This battle system allows players to participate in thrilling duels to become the TCG master and earn various rewards along the way. So, if you want to get started with this new game, we’ll show you how to play and win Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact.

How to Play Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact World Quest, Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards, provides a basic tutorial on how to play Genius Invokation TCG. But since the rules of this game are relatively complex, we’ll go over each detail to help you with this latest combat system.

The objective of this challenge is simple: defeat all the opponents to win using Character and Action cards. A standard deck must have three Character cards and 30 Action cards to meet the battle’s requirements. Characters are the most essential aspect of the game since these individuals will damage the enemy in each round. Each card displays the character’s health points at the top-left corner (zero results in their death) and their Energy, a resource for powerful attacks, on the right side (the diamond-shaped icons):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

As for Action cards, players can use these items for support or buffs. For example, the White Iron Greatsword increases the DMG for sword wielders, while the Favonius Cathedral heals your Active teammate. Like Characters, these cards display a number at the top-left corner, indicating the amount of Elemental dice needed for this ability.

At the beginning of the match, you’ll see your Starting Hand of five Action cards, and you can choose to switch any of them out for a new selection (you can replace the whole set if you’d like):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next, it’s time to choose your Active character, who can attack an Active opponent and vice-versa. These cards will be in a forward position:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

It’s recommended to look at the description of your team to see their Elemental type because this information can help you in the Roll Phase that activates at the start of each round.

The Roll Phase

The Roll Phase begins the process of rolling eight Elemental dice, which is basically a form of currency in the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG. For instance, those who want to perform Diluc’s Elemental Skill attack must exchange three Pyro dice.

During the Roll Phase, players can reroll to obtain a better selection. So, if you have a Pyro, Cryo, and Anemo user in your party, you’ll want to discard Elemental types that don’t correspond with your group. However, players should never get rid of the Omni dice due to its ability to work with any element (these items will emit a glow):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Action Phase

The battle will officially start once players finish the Roll Phase. Each team can perform one Action with every turn; these moves can either be an attack or a Character switch. On the other hand, some movements, known as “Fast Action,” do not count as an Action, such as using non-Attack cards and initiating Elemental Tuning (a dice transformation mechanic.)

There are three different types of attacks: Normal, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst, shown in the bottom-right corner of the screen:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The numbers at the bottom of these moves are the required dice you need to use. The first option, the Normal Attack, typically entails one Elemental dice based on the Active Character and two of any type. These moves are excellent for low-level enemies since they aren’t as strong as the others. Then, there are Elemental Skills (the middle icon), a more potent strike that mandates three of the same Elemental dice:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Sometimes, players won’t have the dice they need for these attacks, and they must use Elemental Tuning on Action cards to change it to the desired type. In particular, when you don’t have a Pyro Elemental item for Diluc, you can use Elemental Tuning on a card (you’ll discard it by doing this) and transform a dice into Pyro.

Lastly, Character cards can perform Elemental Bursts, a powerful offensive tactic that requires several Elemental dice and a full amount of Energy. You can accumulate more Energy by dealing damage to the enemy. After players acquire these resources, the Elemental Burst will now be ready for use:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, the main objective is to destroy the opposing team with these attacks, but you will eventually run out of Elemental dice as you progress further. Players must end their turn when this occurrence happens by pressing the hourglass symbol on the left side of the screen. Whoever selects the ‘End Round’ option first will begin the next round.

Once the new round starts, there will be another Roll Phase, and players will obtain two more Action Cards. From there, it’s up to you to strategize your moves to eliminate the various enemies. Moreover, there is no limit to how many rounds a match will take, but you may earn extra rewards for shorter matches.

How to Win Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

The best way to win Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG is by consistently using your Attack cards on the opposing side. You can also enhance these strikes with Action cards, especially when you need one more DMG to defeat your foe. In addition, these items have other abilities, including reducing the cost of Elemental dice, allowing players to draw two cards, and giving you Energy.

A few Character cards can summon an entity to deal extra damage to their rival, like Sucrose’s Forbidden Creation Elemental Burst. With this move, players can acquire enough Energy and Elemental dice to conjure a Large Wind Spirit:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Even though switching characters cost an Action, players should still use this mechanic whenever an Active Character’s health is low or when a Standby Character (non-Active member) has more Elemental dice. It should be noted that enemies will only attack Active teammates; therefore, you must watch out for their HP during an opponent’s turn.

In some cases, players can see their adversary’s next move by selecting the Intent button at the top-right corner of the screen. This option is typically included in Adventure Challenges, a game with a fixed deck. Unfortunately, it won’t be available in Genius Invokation TCG’s Duel mode, a challenging match to test the strength of two players.

That does it for our guide on how to play and win the Genius Invokation TCG mode in Genshin Impact. For more Version 3.3 content, you can check out our guides on how to get the Flower of Paradise Lost Artifact Set and an explanation about the Wanderer’s abilities. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information.

