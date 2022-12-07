Best Faruzan Build Guide in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts & Team

Image source: HoYoverse

On the lookout for the best Faruzan Build in Genshin Impact? Faruzan is a new 4-Star Anemo playable character added with Genshin Impact 3.3 update alongside 5-Star Wanderer. The young professor of the Sumeru Akademiya and member of the Haravatat Darshan can be unlocked by pulling its banner during the first phase of the event wish, called Ashes Reborn.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, you must pair Faruzan with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts to get the most out of the unit. Therefore, here’s a comprehensive Faruzan Build guide for the Genshin Impact players.

Best Faruzan Build Guide in Genshin Impact

The new Faruzan character is known for her strengths, like her ability to provide ATK Buff, slight crowd control, and substantial Anemo damage. However, it’s also worth noting that Faruzan’s Elemental Burst cost is pretty high, and the character can fit into limited compositions. With that in mind, here’s a detailed breakdown of the best Faruzan build.

Faruzan’s Best Weapon

Image Source: HoYoverse

Elegy For The End is the perfect pick for Faruzan’s DPS as well as the Support role. It’s a 5-star Bow whose primary ability is known as The Parting Refrain. Using its main power, the weapon increases Elemental Mastery by 6.

Elegy For The End is currently unavailable to unlock in Genshin Impact, as the weapon’s banner was introduced back in the 2.2 version. So if you don’t have this bow unlocked, we recommend equipping the Elegy For The End’s alternatives for the best Faruzan build. But before that, let’s take a look at the weapon stats:

Base ATK : 46

: 46 Bonus Effect : Energy Recharge + 12.0%

: Energy Recharge + 12.0% Passive Skill: A Thousand Night’s Dawnsong

A Thousand Night’s Dawnsong Lvl. 90 Base ATK : 608

: 608 Lvl. 90 Bonus Stat: Energy recharge +55.1%

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Elegy For The End. If you fail to pull out the weapon’s banner, we recommend pairing Kagura’s Verity or Magic Guide with Faruzan.

Skyward Harp

Bonus Stat : CRIT Rate + 4.8%

: CRIT Rate + 4.8% Skill Effect: Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. It can only occur once every 4s.

Sacrificial Bow

Bonus Stat : Energy Recharge + 6.7%

: Energy Recharge + 6.7% Skill Effect: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. It can only occur once every 30s.

Faruzan’s Best Artifact Set

Image Source: HoYoverse

Viridescent Venerer is the best artifact set for Faruzan, which can be obtained from the Valley of Remembrance domain. Here’s a quick rundown of the Viridescent Venerer set bonus:

2-PC : Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-PC: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

If you don’t have Deepwood Memories unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Tenacity or Noblesse:

Tenacity 2-PC : HP +20% 4-PC : When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Noblesse 2-PC : Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-PC : Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.



Faruzan’s Best Team Compositions

Image Source: HoYoverse

Since Faruzan’s element is Anemo, the character’s primary role is to buff the party’s Anemo DMG, so that you can get the most out of this new character.

Composition 1

Wanderer: Main DPS

Main DPS Kokomi: Support

Support Fischl: Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Faruzan: Support

Composition 2

Faruzan: Main DPS

Main DPS Xiao: Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Bennett: Support

Support Layla: Support

That’s everything you need to know about the best Faruzan build in Genshin Impact. Faruzan appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to Pre-Install Genshin Impact 3.3 update & download size, the best Genshin Impact presets, and more.

