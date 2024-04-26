All Bosses in Sand Land

Sand Land’s vast desert is filled with all sorts of creatures, junkers, technology, and just straight-up bad guys to keep you on your toes. The game has a lot of bosses, and the open world in particular is filled with creature bosses. Let’s go over all the world bosses, bounty bosses, and story bosses in Sand Land.

Recommended Videos

All World Bosses in Sand Land

Here is a list of all the creature bosses you can expect to face across the deserts of Sand Land.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

These bosses become fairly common, and you’ll have to beat them for certain materials. They tend to be larger, more dangerous versions of their smaller counterparts.

Alpha Raptor

Queen Scorpion

Don Pterano

Greater Desert Crocodile

Panther Lord

Omega Raptor

Geji Dragon

All Sand Land Bounty Bosses

You can find some unique human bosses through the bounty board.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Note that these bosses won’t spawn unless you activate their bounty hunt from Lisab’s Junker Market or Spino.

Diamonds Boss – Lv.15

Spades Boss – Lv.20

Bandit-in-Training Max – Lv.7

Nihilistic Commander Arita – Lv.30

Cave Dweller Corndo – Lv.7

Tricky Jumper Ken – Lv.17

Hopper Rider Hero Ki – Lv.22

Reckless Driver Yarsiv – Lv.8

Reckless Outlaw Utch – Lv.20

Mad Biker Yuma – Lv.14

All Sand Land Story Bosses

Now that we have all the miscellaneous optional bosses out of the way, let’s go over all the main story bosses you’ll have to fight. This is your spoiler warning for the main quest!

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

This list doesn’t go into the details for each fight and will give you a rough estimate of how long the game’s story takes.

Sand Land Army Tank

Cargo Airship

Outlaw’s Jump-Bot

Swimmers Papa (first fight)

Are’s Tank

Don Pterano

Swimmers Papa (second fight)

Insect Man

Epi’s Mech

Krowa’s Hoverjet

Defense System (first mention)

Kraken

Battleship Defender

Krowa’s Quad Bike

Epi’s Mech 2.0

Rosetta’s Tank

Muniel

Muniel (round 2)

Super Insect Man

Epi’s Mech 3.0

Rosetta’s Tank (second fight)

Defense System

Bred’s Robot

Muniel (final boss)

That concludes our list of all the bosses that you will face in Sand Land. While you’re here, check out our lists of all the vehicles in Sand Land and all the unlockable shops in Spino.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more