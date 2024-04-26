All Bosses in Sand Land

Sand Land’s vast desert is filled with all sorts of creatures, junkers, technology, and just straight-up bad guys to keep you on your toes. The game has a lot of bosses, and the open world in particular is filled with creature bosses. Let’s go over all the world bosses, bounty bosses, and story bosses in Sand Land.
All World Bosses in Sand Land
Here is a list of all the creature bosses you can expect to face across the deserts of Sand Land.
These bosses become fairly common, and you’ll have to beat them for certain materials. They tend to be larger, more dangerous versions of their smaller counterparts.
- Alpha Raptor
- Queen Scorpion
- Don Pterano
- Greater Desert Crocodile
- Panther Lord
- Omega Raptor
- Geji Dragon
All Sand Land Bounty Bosses
You can find some unique human bosses through the bounty board.
Note that these bosses won’t spawn unless you activate their bounty hunt from Lisab’s Junker Market or Spino.
- Diamonds Boss – Lv.15
- Spades Boss – Lv.20
- Bandit-in-Training Max – Lv.7
- Nihilistic Commander Arita – Lv.30
- Cave Dweller Corndo – Lv.7
- Tricky Jumper Ken – Lv.17
- Hopper Rider Hero Ki – Lv.22
- Reckless Driver Yarsiv – Lv.8
- Reckless Outlaw Utch – Lv.20
- Mad Biker Yuma – Lv.14
All Sand Land Story Bosses
Now that we have all the miscellaneous optional bosses out of the way, let’s go over all the main story bosses you’ll have to fight. This is your spoiler warning for the main quest!
This list doesn’t go into the details for each fight and will give you a rough estimate of how long the game’s story takes.
- Sand Land Army Tank
- Cargo Airship
- Outlaw’s Jump-Bot
- Swimmers Papa (first fight)
- Are’s Tank
- Don Pterano
- Swimmers Papa (second fight)
- Insect Man
- Epi’s Mech
- Krowa’s Hoverjet
- Defense System (first mention)
- Kraken
- Battleship Defender
- Krowa’s Quad Bike
- Epi’s Mech 2.0
- Rosetta’s Tank
- Muniel
- Muniel (round 2)
- Super Insect Man
- Epi’s Mech 3.0
- Rosetta’s Tank (second fight)
- Defense System
- Bred’s Robot
- Muniel (final boss)
That concludes our list of all the bosses that you will face in Sand Land.