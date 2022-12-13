The Muire D’yaeblen contract is a level 18 quest that can be picked up on the Skellige Isles. The village of Kaer Trolde is suffering from a drastic increase in deaths by Drowners. Naturally, a witcher’s services are requested and it is up to Geralt to get to the bottom of this tragic mystery. Here’s how to beat Abaya in The Witcher 3 if you’re struggling.

Beating Abaya in The Witcher 3 Explained

Geralt, being the expert that he is, already senses something is amiss. Drowners are dangerous, but they’ve never been the type of creatures to sink ships and pull sailors down on such a constant basis. After searching an area where an attack recently occurred, you will find hints of a completely different beast.

Follow the scent trail, while being careful of the Drowners underwater, and you will discover a hidden underwater cave. This cave is the den of a Water Hag, one of the most vicious monsters you will face. It certainly isn’t your average Water Hag. You’ve actually found the base of a highly-intelligent, extra-dangerous Water Hag that goes by the name of Abaya. She is cunning and unwilling to risk her neck, so in order to be able to fight her, you’re going to have to mask your scent.

A potion called Drowner Pheromones will need to be made using certain parts of Drowner anatomy. Don’t worry if you don’t have what you need, there are plenty of drowners in the cave for you to collect the necessary ingredients. Now make your potion and hide in a corner.

When Abaya appears, don’t rush in; watch her attack patterns instead. She is very fast and will move around a lot. Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem but she has the tendency to quickly disappear under the water and appear at awkward times.

Her ability to poison Geralt at close range (while dealing massive damage), as well as being able to stun and blind the player at a long range makes for a formidable foe. That’s not to mention the poisonous, flammable gas that is found all around the area where you fight.

In order to beat the toughest Water Hag in all of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt you’re going to have to use her abilities to your advantage. She likes to move around and get behind you, so position yourself by the yellow gas and quickly roll away once she appears. Once you’re at a safe distance, she will probably try to throw sludge at you, dodge to the side, and chuck a bomb, such as Dancing Star, into the gas for a large explosion.

You can alternatively use Igni if you’re close enough to achieve the same effect. This will cause some serious damage to Abaya, and you can even get in close for some quick slashes as well, just be mindful that you can also receive burning damage if you touch the flames.

When there is no gas around, cast Quen and wait for Abaya to come in close for an attack. She will swipe three times at close range, but her momentum causes her to keep moving straight. This allows you to get in behind her and deal some critical damage. After a few rounds of setting gas ablaze and some backstabbing, you’ll claim victory.

There you have it, all you need to know for how to beat Abaya in The Witcher 3. How did you fare against Abaya and the deadly poison? Do you wish to never fight another Water Hag again? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. For more guides, tips, tricks and information on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out our handy wiki.

