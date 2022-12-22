The Best Witcher 3 Mods You Can Download Right Now

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of the best RPGs of all time, and the recent Complete Edition has brought about a new update that has only further improved the game. Still, it doesn’t get everything right, and the talented modding community over at NexusMods has long been busy at work offering various tweaks, changes, and in some cases, total overhauls to enjoy. In fact, some of these are included in the next-generation update, such as the 4K textures. But there are so many more, and so here we’ve compiled the best The Witcher 3 mods you can download right now.

Before we get started, do note that to install The Witcher 3 mods on PC you will need script merger. It’s not all that hard to use but does require a bit of study, so take your time to learn how it works else you might end up crashing the game.

The Enhancement System

This is a full overhaul modification for The Witcher 3 that attempts to add more depth to its RPG mechanics, with a special focus on the game’s many weapons. All of the melee and ranged weapons are completely rebalanced, and Geralt now has access to a huge number of NPC weapons that are not included in the base game. There are new upgrades available for Witcher gear, too, and similarly, faction armor (such as Tamarian, Nilfguardian, etc) is all upgradeable too. The Enhancement System really does transform the experience of playing The Witcher 3.

Keep in mind this might not be compatible with The Witcher 3’s latest update, so you might need to roll it back. That’s obviously a bit of a shame, but honestly, The Enhancement System in combination with the various mods already in existence that improve its graphical fidelity is far better than the latest patch.

Weight Limit is OVER 9000

An oldie but a goodie, increasing Geralt’s weight limit is a must for most. The Witcher 3 is a very large game with tons of items to collect and craft. And, unfortunately, despite his immense power and ability, Geralt can’t exactly carry much, especially compared to his action RPG counterparts from games such as The Elder Scrolls. While it adds a sense of realism to the whole affair, finding your satchel full while you’re out in the middle of nowhere, knee-deep in Necker organs, is not a very pleasant feeling. Good thing there’s a mod that removes this troubling occurrence.

The Over 9000- Weight Limit Mod allows players to adjust Geralt’s carry capacity up to 9999. That’s gonna take a whole lot of books to fill up.

Gwent Redux

Gwent has to go down as one of the best mini-games in an RPG ever. So much so, in fact, that we’ve written all about how one of our playthroughs of The Witcher 3 was basically just a Gwent marathon! But that feature also recalls what a crying shame it was CDPPR never overhauled Gwent for its next-gen update of the game, so thank goodness Gwent Redux exists. This mod revamps and rebalances Gwent to make it overwhelmingly superior to the original version. It’s a must-have mod for card game lovers.

Gimme the Loot!

Now that you’ve managed to drastically increase Geralt’s carry capacity in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it’s time to do some collecting. Unfortunately, a lot of the monsters (be they beast or human) don’t really drop much after you release them from this mortal coil. And in the event that they do, they tend to drop fairly common items that you really don’t have a need for. Good thing the modding community thought of something to counteract this.

The Increased Creature Loot mod increases the amount of loot dropped by all animals and monsters (none of humankind, unfortunately). It also significantly raises the chance of receiving some of the really rare bits that each monster has a chance of dropping. Now that you can carry an almost limitless supply of weapons and monster ears, equip this mod and get out there and kill some things.

Ultra Gore (Need We Say More?)

As beautifully graphic as The Witcher 3 may be, sometimes you just want more. You’re a hunter of all things supernatural (and even a few humans). Your main tools of the trade are two sharp blades that see plenty of action. And while killing things in a clean fashion shows just how skilled you are, sometimes you want to see your labor of violence with a bit more vibrancy.

The Ultra Gore- Dismemberment Mod helps accomplish just that. If you’ve obtained one of the many beast trophies that increases the chance for dismemberment, you will be able to adjust the value to have this fancy effect happen even more often. Hope you didn’t really like that outfit Geralt is wearing.

Fantasy Visuals

Maybe the E3 graphics just weren’t what you were looking for. Perhaps it isn’t the resolution or the bluish tint over everything that tickles your fancy. No, you want something a bit more… real. Something that looks just like one of those amazing fantasy movies you watch all the time. If that’s the case, then there is certainly a mod for you.

Fantasy v3.3 Ultimate is a mod that takes the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and turns the beauty dial all the way up to 11. Gone is the blue hue that seems to envelop everything in the game. More realistic lighting and shading, lush forestry, and beautiful water. It’s all there waiting for you. Just try not to spill too much blood over all the newfound beauty.

Vendors Get a Raise, You Get More Gold

One of the major ways of increasing the size of your coin purse is to sell all of the items you collect in the game that you have no use for. The thing is, most of these vendors are dead broke, and the ones that aren’t are really cheap when it comes to paying you for your goods. It’s time to put an end to that once and for all. You deserve a fair price for all of the things you’ve murdered countless humans and beasts for, and gosh darn it you’re gonna get it.

The Wealthy Vendors with Fair Sale mod increases the number of Crowns each vendor is carrying as well as the amount of money they’ll offer you for your wares. Finally, some fair wages in The Witcher 3.

Enemy Scaling

No, this mod doesn’t turn everything into a dragon by adding scaling. What it does do, though, is scale every encounter in the game to suit your level. What does that mean? Lower-level opponents will now be more powerful and skilled in order to put up a fight and keep the challenge of The Witcher 3 that fans love so much in full effect. Higher-level enemies, on the other hand, will be a bit more manageable meaning less having to run away when you see a red skull.

Install the T. and M. mod to add a bit of a welcomed balance to your game, while also keeping things challenging. No more being complacent with those level four Drowners.

Magic Spells

Signs are a big part of The Witcher lore, and straying away from canon won’t be for everyone. But if you like more traditional fantasy magic and wonder what it might look like implemented into The Witcher 3 then the Magic Spells mod is one to consider. As it advertizes, the mod turns Geralt into a fully fledged warlock, weilding all manner of spectacular spells.

Healing Is Always Nice

As you may have figured out by now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a difficult game. Heck, the game has a difficulty called Death March that is as deadly as it sounds. One thing that could definitely help out Geralt during his travels is would be the ability to regenerate health between battles without the need of food, potions, or meditation.

The Noncombat Health Regen mod provides our white-haired hero with the ability to heal naturally over time when not in the middle of battle. It is especially useful during harder difficulties where every single encounter puts you on the verge of death. Now to test if you’re patient enough to heal before going after that Noonwraith.

Look At The Beautiful Power of Nature

The weather effects in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are pretty amazing. Rain, lightning, thunder, wind, everything looks and sounds so pretty. But what would happen if you kicked it up a notch? Torrential downpours, gusting winds, low visibility, and more are in store for Geralt. Once players install the Extreme Weather Conditions mod, they can witness firsthand just how amazing nature can be. Not only does it add a bit of thrill to the whole adventure, but it’s also amazing to look at.

Hopefully, these mods will help improve your The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt experience. If you have any other mods you feel should be on this list, feel free to share. Also, be sure to check out our The Witcher 3 wiki for guides, tips, tricks, and more.

Various Quest Mods

More story content is always good, and so it’s a shame that the next-gen update of The Witcher 3 added nothing more than a brief scavanger hunt quest. Luckily, there are a few mods that have added new quests to the game, including one that takes Geralt back to Toussaint.