Image Source: CD Projekt Red

If you’re on the hunt for this handy ingredient, let us guide you.

To create the most formidable version of Geralt, players will need to familiarize themselves with Alchemy and crafting. Decoctions and bombs give Geralt the edge in combat, and to prepare the most powerful iterations of these decoctions, players will often need to use White Gull. The trouble is, it’s an ingredient that can’t be purchased from merchants. Instead, you’ll need to craft it each time using a list of materials, and that means finding the recipe first. Here’s where to get White Gull in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to Get White Gull in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

White Gull Recipe Location

Unfortunately, acquiring the recipe to actually create White Gull is somewhat random. You should have it by the time you leave White Orchard, really, as it’s quite common. However, it won’t always be available from merchants and so you may not have seen it in stock.

Your first port of call is to go and check all the herbalists and alchemists in the immediate vicinity. At least one of them should have it.

Here are some locations we’ve had luck finding the recipe at:

Velen – Keira Metz

Velen – Halfling Alchemist in the hut west of Oxtenfurt

Tomira – White Orchard

Skellige – Gremist

Toussaint – There is an alchemist in Beauclair

Crafting White Gull

Once you actually have the recipe you’ll be able to craft White Gull as and when you need it. We’ve listed the recipe below.

1 × Empty bottle

1 × Redanian herbal

1 × Cherry cordial

1 × Mandrake cordial

1 × Arenaria

That should give you a decent idea of where to get White Gull in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For more useful tips and guides on the game, here’s where to find Celandine, how to start New Game Plus, and what the max level cap is.

Related Posts