Is There a Difficulty Trophy & Achievement in The Callisto Protocol? Answered

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios

Trophy and Achievement hunting typically means scouring a game’s list to see how many playthroughs a game might take. A good test of this is whether or not a game has a Trophy and Achievement that requires completion on a specific difficulty. Here’s the complete answer on if The Callisto Protocol has a difficulty Trophy and Achievement to unlock.

Does The Callisto Protocol Have a Difficulty Trophy & Achievement?

There are technically two difficulty Trophies/Achievements. The first is I Do Belong Here, which is for beating the game on any difficulty. It is worth 100 Gamerscore and is a Gold Trophy. The second is The Protocol is About Life, and you’ll get it for beating the game on Maximum Security difficulty. Similarly, it is worth 100 Gamerscore and a Gold Trophy.

Unless you feel like doing two separate playthroughs for The Callisto Protocol, you’ll have to do your first playthrough on Maximum Security difficulty. The good news is that 11 of The Callisto Protocol’s Trophies and Achievements are entirely story-based, so you’ll have a good chunk of the list done if you choose to go the harder route.

There are only 26 Achievements and 27 Trophies (because of the Platinum) to focus on, so once you have earned The Protocol is About Life Trophy/Achievement, the rest of the list is not all that tough.

That is everything you need to know about if The Callisto Protocol has a difficulty Trophy and Achievement to unlock. If you’ve not yet picked up the game but are wondering how much of your hard drive will eat up, we have a guide on install sizes.

