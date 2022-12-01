Image Source: Fatshark

As the newest lines of graphics cards have made waves across the internet and holes in your wallet, nearly game on PC has received some noticeable spec boost. Everyone’s favorite spec boost is ray tracing, and with Warhammer 40K Darktide out, questions have come up as to whether the latest Warhammer title boasts raytracing capability. Rest assured, we have the answer for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to use ray tracing in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Does Warhammer 40k Darktide Have Ray Tracing? Answered

Image Source: Fatshark

Quite simply, yes, Warhammer 40K Darktide does have ray tracing. When booting up the game, you’ll be taken to an options menu where you can configure settings before diving in. To enable ray tracing, with a compatible graphics card and your drivers up to date, simply follow these instructions:

Select Settings. Scroll down until you see an option titled Ray Tracing. Turn it on.

Enabling ray tracing will allow you to take advantage of “life-like reflections and global illumination” as described in the in-game settings. You also can set ray tracing to an intensity of your preference, such as low, medium, or a custom setting to reduce the strain on your PC.

However, keep in mind, at the time of writing this, there seems to be a bug with ray tracing affecting some players. With ray tracing enabled, players have experienced huge dips in frame rates leading them to turn it off. The issue seems to be that despite turning it off, players have found the setting is still on and causing problems. Fatshark is aware of and working on it, at least, according to the day one patch notes.

That’s all you need to know about how to enable ray tracing in Warhammer 40K Darktide. Check out our related content below to keep you up to speed on Darktide, such as how to unlock the iconic Eviscerator or the Boltgun. You can also check out our review of the game, and how to solve a backend error that might be affecting yourself or someone you know.

