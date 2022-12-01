How to Unlock the Warhammer 40K Darktide Bolter Boltgun

Image Source: Fatshark

Fatshark’s latest iteration of Warhammer 40K, Darktide, gives players a wide variety of weapons to choose from to survive the ruthless hordes. Fans have been quick to notice iconic Warhammer weapons have made the arsenal, with the Bolter Boltgun being on the top of their wishlists. Are you looking to add this weapon to your collection? Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Bolter Boltgun in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Unlocking the Bolter Boltgun in Warhammer 40K Darktide

The Bolter Boltgun is only available for two of the four classes in-game, the Zealot Preacher and the Veteran Sharpshooter. To unlock it, you must reach trust level 12 for the Zealot Preacher or trust level 15 for the Veteran Sharpshooter.

Reaching level 12 or 15 for the respective classes is a bit of a grind. The best way to reach either of those levels is to run higher threat missions as they grant you more experience points towards the level grind, at the expense of being much more challenging. Once you hit either of those marks, the weapon will appear in your shop, with random perks attached to it rather than a set perk set.

That’s all you need to know on how to unlock the Bolter Boltgun in Warhammer 40K Darktide. Below, you’ll find plenty of Darktide and Warhammer content to keep you satisfied, such as how to unlock the Eviscerator, our review of the game, or how to fix a backend error that may be plaguing you or a friend.

