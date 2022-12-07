How to Unlock Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Wanderer, the most awaited character in Genshin Impact, has finally been released into the game with the launch of the 3.3 version. Wanderer is a new 5-Star Anemo character formerly known by his codename “Scaramouche.” Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, players need to unlock Wanderer before adding him to their party. With that said, here’s an essential Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Wanderer.

Unlocking Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

The only way to unlock Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 version is by pulling the character’s banner during the From Ashes Reborn event wish. The Anemo character, Wanderer, will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. This wish event ends with the 3.3 version; hence make sure you unlock the character on time. After that, Wanderer will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Genshin impact version.

If you weren’t aware, you would need to spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock the Wanderer. Moreover, you will get a random character as the gacha pull system is similar to a lucky draw. As a result, you’ll need to reroll several times in order to obtain it.

Wanderer – Elemental Skills and Abilities

Wanderer is a Catalyst user, which comes with the following elemental skills and abilities:

Normal Attack: Yuuban Meigen

Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 attacks using wind blades, dealing Anemo damage.

Performs up to 3 attacks using wind blades, dealing Anemo damage. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina, gathers a build-up of high wind pressure, and deals AoE Anemo damage after a short casting time.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina, gathers a build-up of high wind pressure, and deals AoE Anemo damage after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the power of anemo, The Wanderer plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo damage upon landing.

Elemental Skill: All Schemes to Know

Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state.

Elemental Burst: Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate

Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG.

If Wanderer is in the Windfavored state due to the skill Hanega: Fushi Kakka, Windfavored state will end after casting.

That's everything you need to know about obtaining Wanderer in Genshin Impact.

