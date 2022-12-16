How to Rescue Training Dummies in Water in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The fact that the training dummies are in the open makes this a challenge.

As you might expect in a crossover event with My Hero Academia, some rescuing will be involved. As the whole point here is being a hero, it’s time to get to work. Here’s how to rescue Training Dummies in the water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to Rescue All Fortnite Training Dummies in the Water

To complete this quest, you will need to rescue a total of six Training Dummies. Only one of these is near the coast, the rest are inland, and you’ll probably have to fight through opponents to get to them, so keep that in mind.

Here is a map showing all of their locations.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Frenzy Fields Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll find this Training Dummy west of Frenzy Fields in this little pond. This one is in a pretty isolated spot, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting to it.

Faulty Splits Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This Training Dummy is in the uneven donut-shaped lake southeast of Faulty Splits.

Crackshot’s Cabin Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Only a little north of the Crackshot’s Cabin landmark, you will find this Training Dummy stuck in the ice. Note that the ice makes it more difficult to actually interact with it, as even any light movement will send you skidding away.

Anvil Square Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This dummy will be the in the water not too far south of the Anvil Square docks.

West Coast Inlet Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This second to last Training Dummy will be on the west coast of the island at this small inlet.

The Citadel Training Dummy

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The last Training Dummy will be in the water outside of the castle that houses the Ageless Champion boss. You’ll find it right by this waterfall.

That is everything you need to know about where and how to rescue all training dummies in the water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. This is just one of the event quests needed to unlock the UA Cape Back Bling.

Related Posts